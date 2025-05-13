only on 6

‘I started shooting': Man says he fired at tenant who pulled gun on him at gas station

"He was ready to shoot, but I didn't give him a chance," Luis Alfonso Bueso said. "When he took out his gun and aimed it, I started shooting."

By Yvette Lewis

NBC Universal, Inc.

A landlord involved in a shooting at a Pembroke Pines gas station on Monday afternoon said he opened fire because his tenant pointed a gun at him.

Jose Rodriguez-Julio, 32, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting at a Mobil gas station on Flamingo Road and Taft Street before 4 p.m., according to Pembroke Pines Police.

In an exclusive interview, the victim, Luis Alfonso Bueso, told NBC6 the suspect was his tenant. He said they had agreed to meet at the gas station to talk about money Bueso was owed.

Bueso said the suspect got there first, and waited for him to arrive. When Bueso did, Rodriguez-Julio allegedly approached his vehicle armed.

"I stepped back and... he was ready to shoot, but I didn't give him a chance. When he took out his gun and aimed it, I started shooting," Bueso said in Spanish. "Then he ran behind a tree, and I didn't give him time to shoot. I felt so scared that you couldn't even imagine what it was like. It was the first time I felt that scared in my life."

None of the bullets hit Rodriguez-Julio, or anyone else in the area.

After the shooting, Bueso said he called 911 while Rodriguez-Julio fled in his car.

Pembroke Pines police contacted Rodriguez-Julio, who shortly after turned himself in to police.

