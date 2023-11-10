Florida

‘I thought it was a stuffed animal': 9-year-old boy has scary encounter with rattlesnake in Florida

By Monica Galarza and WESH

A 9-year-old boy was hanging out in the backyard of his grandmother's house in Florida Wednesday, when he came face-to-face with one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

Angelo Owens encountered a four-foot diamondback rattlesnake.

"Scary, it had me shaking for a while," Alex Owens, Angelo's father, told WESH about the encounter.

"I thought it was a stuffed animal," Angelo said.

When he realized it was a snake, the boy told his family. Everyone thought the snake to be harmless until they heard the spinetingling hiss.

"It was just a real loud hiss. You could hear it two to three houses away," Alex said.

Central Florida's renowned critter catcher, Bob Cross, managed to wrangle up the rattlesnake.

From coyotes to foxes to even bears, the Owens family told WESH they have seen other animals prior to the snake encounter.

"He's a lucky boy," Alex said. "If he had tried to pick it up or get near it, this would be a different story."

According to WESH, the snake has since been taken to a reptile center that will collect its venom to make antivenin that saves lives.

