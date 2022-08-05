‘I Thought They Killed Him': Wife of Man Violently Attacked in Hollywood Beach Speaks

The wife of a man who was seen in a video being violently attacked at Hollywood Beach is speaking out as police continue their search for suspects.

Hollywood Police released a violent video on Thursday that showed a group of people attacking the man who was already on the ground.

According to the police, the victim, Wilbert Nodarse, was repeatedly kicked and punched by two men and a woman over cutting a bathroom line.

Cell phone video showed a man in red shorts kicking Nodarse in his face and knocking his head to the ground. Police said it happened in June near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk.

Investigators said the victim and his wife were in line waiting to use the public bathroom when two couples cut the line, sparking a heated argument that soon turned physical.

The victim's wife, Mayra Nodarse, said she was with her grandson when the incident unfolded, leaving her in a state of shock.

"I was like 'you're killing him, you're killing him!'" she said Friday. "He passed out. He was unconscious. His eyes just rolled back, and he was just like snoring. I thought they even killed him. I was screaming, "you killed him!'"

People passing by took notice of the incident and start cursing at the attackers, according to police.

His wife said Nodarse was left with a fractured jaw and hospital bills, and barely even remembers what happened. Now she said she just wants to bring the attackers to justice.

Police released images of the men. The first suspect is bald and was wearing a white tank top and red shorts. The second suspect has medium-dark colored hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

The video also shows a woman kicking the victim, but the police did not release any information about her.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.