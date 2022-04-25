‘I Want Answers': Mother Seeks Justice For Son Fatally Shot in SW Miami-Dade Home

A mother is seeking answers after her son was fatally shot Sunday evening in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Edwin Molina, 32, was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said preliminary information showed Molina and a 26-year-old man had been involved in some sort of altercation that led to shots being fired.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and later brought to a local hospital to receive an involuntary medical evaluation, police said.

"I wanna know what went on," said Molina's mother, Linda Taylor.

Taylor is desperate for answers. She tells NBC 6 she doesn't understand why her son was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

"He was working, and they shot him down. I don't know if they didn't want to pay him or what happened, but they shot him."

Molina was a locksmith. His mother believes he went to the Southwest Miami-Dade home to complete a job.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive.

"I heard something that they think it's breaking and entering. Edwin is not a delinquent. Edwin was my son. He was a hard worker. He never had any problems with anybody. No cops, nothing."

Molina's grandmother recalls talking to him about an hour before he was killed. She said he was supposed to stop by her house Sunday to eat his favorite meal.

"I want answers," said Taylor. "I want to know who was the guy who shot my son. What was he like, what does he have in his background?"

The man who shot Molina was detained but has not yet been charged.

“He's not arrested, he's detained right now,” Miami-Dade Police spokesman Louis Sierra said. “He's being questioned because, again, we're trying to figure out exactly what happened in this altercation and why a firearm was presented and obviously fired.”

