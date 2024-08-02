‘I want him caught': Burglar breaks into Homestead home after owner leaves for cancer treatment

A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Homestead home after the homeowner says she had just left to receive cancer treatment.

Now, Stephany Toledo is worried that person may strike again.

“The minute I leave, not even 10 minutes later, I had a break in,” Toledo said. “It was just devastating, you lose your whole sense of security.”

Toledo said a man was caught on her surveillance camera inside her home early Saturday morning. When she came back home, she noticed something was wrong.

“I see all this glass shattered on the floor. I'm scared to go in,” Toledo said.

She said she called police, but what she didn't know was that they had already shown up after her alarm went off. By then, the man was gone.

“I was scared, I just called the cops again,” Toledo said.

She said the images caught on her surveillance camera were tough to watch.

“[He] clearly knew where to go in the house, which is disturbing and tells me he has broken into other homes like mine in the neighborhood,” Toledo said.

She said the burglar broke the glass to her side door, crawled his way in and was out in about seven minutes.

“It's nerve wrecking. I sleep downstairs by the door. I've added more cameras; I'm scared he's going to come back and break in,” Toledo said.

The burglar emptied drawers, stole jewelry and some of Toledo's most valuable possessions.

“My mom's stuff--and I recently lost my mother, so it's the only thing I have left of her,” she said.

The theft is another battle Toledo now has to deal with.

She's currently undergoing cancer treatments, which is where she was Saturday morning.

“It's stress, it's stress, it's a lot of stress,” Toledo said

She wants one thing.

“I know I'm probably not going to get back any of my materials possessions which is sad, but I want him caught,” Toledo said.

NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade police for more information about the investigation.

Toledo created a GoFundMe to replace her door.