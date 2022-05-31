‘I Want Justice': Wife Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Man in Miami-Dade 1 Year Ago

The wife of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in northwest Miami-Dade one year ago spoke out Tuesday to plead for help in finding the driver.

Johnny Cruz, 55, was riding his scooter in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 133rd Street around 5:15 a.m. on May 30, 2021 when he was struck and killed, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

His wife, Desiree Martinez, joined detectives at a news conference Tuesday to ask for the public's help to find the driver of what authorities believe was a blue Dodge Charger that hit him.

Detectives from our Traffic Homicide Bureau joined the family of Johnny Cruz in a plea to the public to help find the people responsible for his killing. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305. pic.twitter.com/lKEp6Skor7 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 31, 2022

Martinez said her husband had just bought the scooter about a month earlier and had gone out on an early morning ride.

"He never came back. I was in disbelief that it happened, but it did," she said. "Someone hit my husband and just left him to die. I don't know how they sleep at night."

Officials are asking the public and body shops to see if they serviced or saw a vehicle with that description that may have had front end damage.

Martinez said she wants justice for her husband of 22 years who was a father of three and left behind eight grandchildren.

"I just want justice for Johnny," she said. "Somebody knows something, please call the homicide department and let them know."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.