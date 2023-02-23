‘I Want to Know Why': Mother Pleads For Justice As Daughter Fights For Her Life After Gladeview Shooting

A young mother of two remains hospitalized after she and her boyfriend were shot last week in Gladeview. Now, her mother is demanding justice.

The young woman, identified by her family as Amy, is still fighting for her life as police have yet to make an arrest.

"She's fighting for her life and it's not fair, whoever did it,” Amy’s mother said. "I'm angry, I'm upset, but there's nothing I can do. Only pray to my Lord to heal my daughter over there."

Amy’s mother, who did not wish to be named, says her daughter worked and attended school, but that her main focus was providing for her two children.

"She loves her children,” Amy’s mother said. "She's an independent and strong woman and it's not fair what they did to her."

She says Amy was with her boyfriend Nick on Feb. 17 when someone tried to rob them near Northwest 77th Terrace and Northwest 23rd Avenue in Miami.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows two people on a motorcycle when another car pulled up next to them. Someone then got out of the car and started shooting at the people on the bike. The shooter got back in the car and the driver took off.

Amy’s mother says her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were struck by gunfire, and a bullet hit Amy in the stomach.

"Whoever shot my daughter, think about what you did," Amy’s mother said. "Her kids are asking about their mother. They ask and rob people and when you give nothing to them, they shot you for no reason."

Amy and Nick share two children together.

Richard L. Cooper, the attorney for both Amy and Nick sent NBC 6 this statement:

“My clients are law-abiding motorcycle enthusiasts. What happened to them was unacceptable. We are actively working with law enforcement to take these violent criminals off the streets.”

As for Amy’s mother, she wants to know why this happened to her daughter.

"Today it's me and my daughter. Tomorrow it could be you guys," Amy’s mother said. "It's not fair."

She's pleading for help and justice.

"Whoever did it, she's a human being, not an animal. She has two children. You need to think about what you did,” Amy’s mother said. "I want justice for my daughter. It's not fair, it's not fair."

NBC 6 reached out to Miami-Dade Police for more information.

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for financial and hospital obligations, which can be found here.