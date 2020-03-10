‘I Wanted a Better Bike’: Man Arrested for Trying to Rob Bicycles From Florida Couple

A man in Palm Beach County is behind bars after police say he got into a violent confrontation with a couple while allegedly trying to steal their bikes.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place in Lake Worth Beach, where the couple was confronted just blocks away from their home.

"Before I knew it I felt somebody grab my shoulder, say 'give me F-ing bike' and they punched me," Roberto Aloi said.

Aloi said he kept fighting with the man and tried to get people to call for help.

“As I'm doing that I would get hit, fight him some more. He just kept coming over and over,” he said.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies arrived and questioned the man, identified as Alejandro Agosto, who allegedly shrugged his shoulders and said “I wanted a better bike” according to an arrest report.

Agosto was arrested and charged with robbery.