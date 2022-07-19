‘I Wanted to Stay Calm': Wounded Students Testify at Parkland School Shooter Sentencing

Jurors heard riveting testimony Tuesday morning from three student survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Christopher McKenna testified that he had been in English class and had gone to use the bathroom when he became the first to encounter Nikolas Cruz in a corridor just before the carnage began on Feb. 14, 2018.

"He had a rifle in his hand,” said McKenna. “I was stunned for a minute and he said, 'get out of here, things are going to get bad.’”

McKenna ran outside and that’s when he heard the gunfire coming from inside the school.

Survivor Christopher McKenna testifies at the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter.

McKenna said he was driven to safety on a golf cart by assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who was killed in the shooting.

At one point, McKenna was asked to identify the person he saw with the rifle and stood up and pointed at Cruz.

Next on the witness stand was William Olson, who was wounded in the shooting.

"There’s blood all over me,” he said. “I don’t realize what’s going on."

He was stunned like many in the school on that Valentine’s Day in 2018.

"I don’t know [how it happened] but I realized I was wounded when I was lying in front of the teacher’s desk," said Olson.

Alex Dworet testified next. He was also wounded in the shooting.

“I remember feeling a sensation on the back of my head, a hot sensation,” he said. “I remember feeling trickling down the back of my head and onto my chest."

His brother Nicholas was killed.

“I still didn’t want to believe it was a shooting,” Alex Dworet said. “I wanted to stay calm."

Jurors also got to see some of the silent security camera video that followed Cruz around the school.

The defense team has yet to cross examine any of the 12 witnesses the state has put on the stand so far.

Cruz’s lawyers have decided to wait until the state has presented all of its witnesses and evidence before giving opening statements and making its case for a life sentence.