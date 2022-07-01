‘I Was Definitely Not Expecting It': South Florida Teen Earns Perfect SAT Score

For many, the first take of the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) marks the beginning of a two year long process of studying, testing and re-testing—all in the hopes of scoring high enough to satisfy college acceptance requirements.

For Suncoast Community High School rising senior Justin Ricketts, however, this process was cut drastically short when he received a perfect score of 1600 on his first official test.

According to College Board, only 8% of the class of 2021 scored above a 1400, making Rickett's 1600 an "incredibly rare" feat.

While many may assume this rare score was born of intense and persistent study habits, Ricketts says that he "didn't do too much" other than "casually" complete practice tests both in school and at home.

"Once you get to a certain point of knowledge for what you need to know, it's more about knowing the patterns that are going to be on the test," he said. "With my experience with the PSAT, I had a good idea of what I'd be in for."

When Ricketts took the official exam for the first time on March 2, he says he was not expecting the remarkable score.

"I didn't expect to do that good," Ricketts said. "I just knew I felt pretty good about [the test]."

In the wake of the test results, Ricketts has experienced various reactions from family, friends and community members. The young scholar said that his perfect score struck a jealous chord for some, while others congratulated and sought his advice on how to improve their scores.

As Ricketts has yet to begin his senior year of high school and start the college application process, he explains the score has not "changed his life much yet."

Like many, he has high hopes that his score will "get [him] where [he] needs to go."

And as for Ricketts' future plans? He is choosing to leave his college options open and focus on spending on his last year of high school to the fullest.

"[I'm looking forward to] just really spending it with my friends, trying to make the most of what will be our year of high school."