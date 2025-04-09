‘I was just screaming': Man ran over while sunbathing on beach in Volusia County

A man is recovering from his injuries after, he said, he was run over while he was sunbathing on a Florida beach.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Coleson Janey was lying on the sand when a 61-year-old driver went off the travel lanes to back into a parking space and struck him.

Deputies said the vehicle ran over Janey's body and head.

Body camera footage captured deputies and lifeguards assisting the 33-year-old.

After being struck, Janey was transported to the hospital and sustained several injuries, including a scratch on his eye, a bruised face and more severe damage to the rest of his body.

He spoke to NBC affiliate WESH 2.

"I was just screaming," Janey said. "Screaming my head off, screaming bloody murder, of course, because I was just in so much pain."

During the incident, a 911 caller described to dispatchers what was going on.

"The guy's alive," the caller said. "He's moaning very badly."

Janey explained the injuries he sustained.

"Now I have a forearm that's broken in two places," Janey explained. "Both bones in the forearm, clean break. And then my femur, which was broken, that they just had to put a titanium rod in yesterday."

Janey's aunt, Ronda Storms, said that after EMTs arrived to transport him, his trip to the hospital also caused issues.

"That EMS vehicle was stuck multiple times in the sand getting to my nephew," Storms said. "Moreover, once they got him in that EMS vehicle, the splint stabilizing unit was broken."

Deputies said that the driver who struck Janey with their Jeep stayed at the scene and was given a citation for careless driving.

She did not show signs of impairment, deputies said.

Although Janey went through quite the ordeal, he said he's hopeful he'll make a full recovery.

The VSO said the investigation into the crash remains active.