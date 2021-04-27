‘I Will Be Vindicated': Broward Schools Superintendent Runcie Discusses Arrest

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is speaking out publicly for the first time since his arrest last week on a perjury charge.

In a video message released Tuesday morning, Runcie thanked his supporters and addressed his arrest.

"I am confident that I will be vindicated and I intend to continue to carry out my responsibilities as superintendent with the highest level of integrity and moral standards as I have done for nearly 10 years," Runcie said. "I look forward to due process being followed where individuals are treated fairly through the normal judicial system."

Runcie released his statement as the Broward School Board was set to meet to discuss his future at a Tuesday meeting.

"I will continue to be transparent with the board, with all the Broward County Public Schools parents, and with the entire community," Runcie said. "Our district is going through a difficult time right now. It is how we cope during these difficult times that shows our true character and makes us stronger."

Runcie, who was arrested last Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, prepared for his testimony before a statewide grand jury by contacting witnesses in a criminal case and then lied about it when asked, prosecutors said Monday.

The statewide prosecutor’s office released the details in a court filing after Runcie's attorneys filed a court motion last week demanding specifics about the charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. The state’s response explains why Runcie was charged with perjury in an official proceeding and why Broward Schools General Counsel Barbara Myrick was charged with disclosing the grand jury’s top secret proceedings.

The charges stem from the January indictment of former Broward Schools technology chief Tony Hunter, who was charged with rigging contracts for technology equipment for the district. Runcie contacted witnesses in Hunter’s case to prepare for his own testimony, prosecutors said. Myrick also contacted witnesses and discussed them with Runcie before he testified, which helped form the basis of the charges against her, officials said.

According to an indictment issued by the grand jury earlier this month and released after Runcie’s arrest, the superintendent lied when he testified before the panel last month, but it gave no specifics about the alleged falsehood. The jury is investigating whether districts are following school safety laws, including those implemented after the Feb. 14, 2018, slayings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Attorneys for Runcie, 59, released a statement last week saying he plans to plead not guilty. If convicted of perjury, Runcie faces up to five years in prison.