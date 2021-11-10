‘I Will Not Be a Figurehead for Corruption': Opa-locka Mayor Resigns

The City of Opa-locka's mayor has resigned.

Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation at a commission meeting Wednesday night.

"I will not be a figurehead for corruption," he said.

During the commission meeting, and on statements posted on his website and social media accounts, Pigatt blasted the city government, saying he was unable to enact "real change" in a system he says is broken.

"I naively thought that a system that is broken could be fixed from within - by reformers who, if they just cared deeply enough, could root out things like cronyism, shadow deals, and government officials who turn a blind eye toward the corrupt deeds of others lest their own corruption be dragged into the light," he said.

NBC 6 has reached out to Opa-locka's city manager for comment.

