‘I Wish This on Nobody': Family Desperate for Answers After Teen Shot, Killed in Fort Lauderdale

A family is desperate for answers after a teenager was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week as police still search for the person who pulled the trigger.

Someone shot the 15-year-old Monday on Northwest 12th street and Chateau Park Drive, Fort Lauderdale Police said. He later died at the hospital.

The teen’s aunt, who does not want to be identified, said her nephew Jeremiah Robergeau was the young man killed. She described him as charming, smart, someone who loved football and music and had hoped one would pan out so he could help his family.

"His dream was to take his family out of the hood,” the aunt said. "We're distraught, we're sad, every word that can describe, sad is what we are."

His aunt remembered the last time she saw her nephew and wished she told him she loved him.

"Those are the little things we miss because you never expect a tragedy,” she said. "I wish this on nobody, this pain."

The shooting happened about a mile from Carter Park, where Robergeau played football. NBC 6 spoke with the president of the Western Tigers youth football organization earlier this week who remembered the 15-year-old well.

A youth football coach remembered the teen who was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale as the search for the gunman continues. NBC 6's Niko Clemmons reports

"Just watching him, this kid could have played QB, WR, he had so much talent,” Bennie Blades said. “That young man was always respectful to me, always asked, how you doing Mr. Blades."

The teen’s family is calling for an end to gun violence and demanding justice.

"Whoever did this we want them to pay for what they did even though the comparison of the payment doesn't add up but something needs to be done,” his aunt said. "I believe in God and it will take place."

Fort Lauderdale Police have no updates on Monday's shooting. The family is holding a candlelight vigil at Joseph C. Carter Park on 7 p.m. Saturday.