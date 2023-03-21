‘I Would've Done It Over and Over Again': Texas Nurse Helps Wounded Man While on Miami Beach Vacation

A Texas nurse was in South Florida on vacation when she said she was in the right place at the right time.

Faryn Rogers and her family were in Miami Beach last week on vacation. Last Wednesday, she and her mom went to get food at Burgers & Shakes at Collins Avenue and 74th Street.

"Somebody’s like, 'hey, there’s somebody really bloody outside, we need some napkins,'" Rogers told NBC 6.

Rogers went outside to check it out.

"He’s very obviously bleeding pretty bad, he needed more than napkins than they provided," she said.

Rogers is a nurse in the Dallas area. She graduated from nursing school just last May. She didn't think twice, but she knew she had to act fast.

"There was another customer there that gave up her pants and so I wrapped her pants around him as like a tourniquet and just got him laid down and held pressure until someone else called 911,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the man told her someone stabbed him twice on the beach and he stumbled his way toward Collins Avenue.

"He had a puncture right under his ribs like on the side and then another one down on his hip so we were just covering the wounds and trying to help stop the bleeding until paramedics got there,” Rogers said.

Paramedics showed up about five minutes later. She admitted she was nervous.

"You never know if the attacker is going to come back, you know, so I was kind of like watching my back," Rogers said. "I also didn’t have gloves or anything with me, so I was a little like, I probably shouldn’t be doing this, but overall, I was glad that I was there and able to help him."

Faryn Rogers Faryn Rogers on vacation with her family in Miami Beach

Rogers said she didn't think much about it after the fact, but looking back, she’s glad her family vacation brought her to Miami Beach and outside a restaurant where she could do what she loves, which is helping others.

"That’s what I do, I would’ve done it over and over again," she said. "That’s what I do at work, way more than that, so I was just glad to be there and be able to help him."

NBC 6 reached out to Miami Beach Police to see if they could provide any information about what happened or how the man is doing.