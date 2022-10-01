Ian Survivors Line Up, Grateful for Essentials Distributed in Florida Hurricane Zone

Food and water distribution centers opened up Saturday morning in southwest Florida. The line of vehicles was steady all day.

People said they were happy to have some clean water which they say is the most important need right now.

“It’s water because we have no water to drink or anything to at least we have something,” said Fort Myers resident Tom Randle.

People waited hours in line to receive ice, water and food.

“Those are meals ready to eat, so those are prepackaged meals,” said Lt Jordan Dalrymple with the National Guard.

There are three distribution sites set up by the National Guard in response to the storm and people living in the area say they are appreciative.

“I’m from Florida, and all my guys out here are from Florida, so we take it very personal,” said Lt. Dalrymple.

Gas is also in high demand and limited supply since it ran out at some gas stations.

“This is like the third (gas station), but the shortest line,” said one man filling his tank.

The Sanibel Island bridge is also down – keeping people from getting home and one man says he doesn’t want to go back.

“I’ve had it. Come to Florida, meet the hurricane,” said an island resident.

Others are looking on the bright side, “It’s as awful as it looks, but we’re here. We’re survivors, we’re going to make it,” said a Fort Myers resident.

Grocery stores are open, but shelves are bare, and stores are putting a limit on cases of water to try and spread-out supplies.