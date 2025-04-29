Immigration

ICE arrests nearly 800 undocumented immigrants in South Florida

The arrests were made after the first-four days of what ICE referred to as Operation Tidal Wave

By NBC6

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested nearly 800 undocumented immigrants in South Florida, officials said.

The arrests were made after the first four days of what ICE referred to as "Operation Tidal Wave," ICE officials announced Saturday.

According to ICE, this was the first-of-its-kind partnership with their agents and Florida Law enforcement.

During Operation Tidal Wave, a Honduran migrant identified as Aron Isaak Morazan-Izaguirre was taken into custody.

ICE said Morazan-Izaguirre was a suspected terrorist who had reentered the U.S. twice and was reported to be an 18th Street gang member.

Another person arrested was identified as Savva Klishchevskii, a Russian fugitive.

According to ICE, Klishchevskii is wanted for vehicle manslaughter back in Russia.

Under ICE's 287(g) program, the agency delegates state and local enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency’s direction and oversight.

All 67 counties in the state, including Broward and Miami-Dade, have already entered this agreement, which allows trained officers to enforce certain federal immigration laws. Florida is the only state where all counties are cooperating.

Hialeah and Coral Gables recently agreed to the agreement with ICE, as well as several universities such as Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.

