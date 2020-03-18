ICE Suspending Visitations, Rescheduling Appointments Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Long lines could be seen spilling onto the streets outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Miramar Wednesday afternoon, as the agency says it has taken steps to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the facility said it rescheduled and reduced all in-person appointments of non-detained aliens on a “case-by-case” basis. The protocol was approved on Tuesday, which left workers very little time to reach out to those with appointments.

According to ICE’s COVID-19 website, all visitations at facilities are being suspended as well. However, the agency reiterated apprehensions will not be affected by the virus.

As of Tuesday, ICE says it has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its detention facilities.