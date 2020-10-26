Miami-Dade

Iconic Knaus Berry Farms Set to Reopen Tuesday for First Time Since Pandemic

Earlier this year when the pandemic hit the U.S., the farm had to close early due to coronavirus concerns.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida, this is not a drill: the sticky buns that have people lining up sometimes for miles at the iconic Southwest Miami-Dade staple known as Knaus Berry Farms are coming back.

The farm, which has been in operation since 1956 and is located on Southwest 248th Street in Homestead, will be opening their doors on Oct. 27, "Lord willing" according to a social media post earlier this month.

The farm operates from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It is closed during the summer months, as well as on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Local

News You Should Know 7 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Senate to Confirm Supreme Court Pick, Iconic South Florida Farm Coming Back

Florida 1 hour ago

Pastor Sued Over Fake Porn Images Aimed at Young Woman

Earlier this year when the pandemic hit the U.S., the farm had to close early due to coronavirus concerns.

Owner Thomas Blocher said that upon reopening, customers will be asked to wear masks inside the general store and practice social distancing as they wait in line for their delicious goods.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadepandemicknaus berry farm
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us