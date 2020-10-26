Iconic Knaus Berry Farms Set to Reopen Tuesday for First Time Since Pandemic

South Florida, this is not a drill: the sticky buns that have people lining up sometimes for miles at the iconic Southwest Miami-Dade staple known as Knaus Berry Farms are coming back.

The farm, which has been in operation since 1956 and is located on Southwest 248th Street in Homestead, will be opening their doors on Oct. 27, "Lord willing" according to a social media post earlier this month.

The farm operates from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It is closed during the summer months, as well as on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Earlier this year when the pandemic hit the U.S., the farm had to close early due to coronavirus concerns.

Owner Thomas Blocher said that upon reopening, customers will be asked to wear masks inside the general store and practice social distancing as they wait in line for their delicious goods.