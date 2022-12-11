ICYMI: 40 Years After Homestead Girl Vanished, FBI and Police Seek Answers

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Exactly 40 years after a 9-year-old girl vanished without a trace in Homestead, authorities are hoping a new reward will help get them closer to solving the case.

Maribel Oquendo-Carrero was last seen on Dec. 6, 1982, when she left her home in the Sky Vista Apartments in the 1500 block of Northeast 8th Street. Oquendo-Carrero had gone on a walk to a corner store called Food Spot #21 at 1611 Northeast 8th Street, located in the Sky Vista Shopping Center.

She was never seen again.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Where is she? Is she living a life somewhere? Maybe in another state?” said Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales. The FBI on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of the person responsible for her disappearance.

Canadian police and Walmart recognized the customers and employees who alerted authorities after spotting missing boy JoJo Morales and his father. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Walmart Employees Who Spotted Missing Miami-Dade Boy in Canada Speak Out

Canadian police and Walmart recognized the people who helped reunite once-missing boy JoJo Morales with his mother in Miami.

Yanet Leal Concepcion prayed for two months for her son to come home after he was kidnapped by his father. That moment was made possible thanks to the swift action by Walmart customers and employees in Canada.

"Two of our customers came to me and they were like, I have seen a man and a boy, they were on the news and they were involved in a kidnapping case, and we are not sure, but I think it's the same," said Ajay Gabani, a Walmart Canada employee.

Gabani then approached assistant store manager Michele Lewis, who said she didn't have a doubt the man and boy were Jorge and JoJo Morales from Miami.

Miami-Dade County is providing assistance for condo owners who may need help to pay for special assessments during building recertifications. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Miami-Dade County Providing Condo Owners Assistance for Special Assessments

Miami-Dade County is offering some condo owners loans up to $50,000 to cover costs associated with special assessments.

“A loan up to $50,000, with zero percent interest,” said Ignacio Ortiz Petit, Senior executive assistant to the executive director of Miami-Dade Public Housing. “This is a program that we have done in conjunction with our mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, the board of county commissioners to help people.”

The money is meant to lighten the load of special assessments costs on condo owners when it comes to bringing condo buildings up to code.

“For structural issues, you have concrete. You have concrete, you have plumbing, you have electricity, that sort of thing to bring the building into a recertification process,” Ortiz Petit said.

A Florida legislature is going back to the capital to discuss the home owners insurance crisis For NBC 6, Ana Cuervo reports.

Florida Lawmakers Set to Meet on Ailing Insurance Market

The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Tuesday.

The leaders of the Florida House and Senate issued the proclamation convening the Legislature from Dec. 12 to 16.

Lawmakers will be tasked with reforming elements of the state's troubled property insurance market, providing tax or other financial relief related to damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and creating a toll credit program for frequent Florida commuters.

The session comes as Florida's property insurance market has dealt with billions of dollars in losses, rising prices for consumers and insurer insolvencies, even before the powerful Hurricane Ian slammed into the state in September and caused widespread damage.

A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse.

Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse

A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse.

Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha Stevens, 51, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Stevens had been portraying herself as a psychic/fortune teller when she met the victim in Miami in 2012.

Stevens convinced the victim that a curse had been placed on her and her family, and said she needed to perform rituals on large sums of money to lift the curse, authorities said.

WTVJ NBC 6 South Florida Is Upgrading Its Signal – What You Need to Know

WTVJ, NBC 6 South Florida, is moving frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV on Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 am. If you use an antenna to watch TV, you must rescan your television after Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. to continue receiving this channel.

After this date, viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience.

To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected. Click here for more information on what you need to know.