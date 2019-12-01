ICYMI: Airline Bumping Is Back, Most-Googled Holiday Gifts

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Bumping is Back: Federal Data Shows More Airline Passengers Denied Boarding

Following a highly publicized incident in which a passenger was physically dragged off of a flight to provide a seat for an airline employee, air carriers reduced the practice of "bumping" passengers from overbooked flights. But an NBC Responds analysis of federal aviation data finds Involuntary Denied Boarding, or "bumping," never actually stopped. And it's shot up significantly this year. The U.S. Department of Transportation data shows that in the first six months of 2019, airlines bumped 13,104 paying passengers -- more than all of 2018.

Most ‘Googled’ Items this Holiday Shopping Season

Tracking down the right gift for the right person is no easy feat, but Google has some advice to take the pressure off this holiday shopping season. Google Spokesperson Jesus Garcia shared some of the most searched items of the year. He says overall consumers are looking for practical gifts, starting with household items. "We've seen that a lot of people are searching for, The Shark Rocket TruePet Ultralight Vacuum, Air conditioners with remote control," Garcia said. When it comes to fashion he says boots, backpacks, and gym shoes are at the top of the list.

Alleged Thieves Used Barcode Switch Scam to Steal Thousands from Home Depot, Target

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has charged five suspects for their alleged participation in an elaborate scheme that stole thousands of dollars from retailers throughout Florida and other states. According to the press release, the suspects allegedly printed fraudulent barcodes on adhesive stickers and then placed the false barcodes on expensive products at The Home Depot and Target. Agents believe the theft ring is responsible for at least 100 thefts across 23 Florida counties.

Survey Reveals Employees of Catholic Church Divided on Clergy Abuse and Reforms

A vast survey of the Roman Catholic Church workforce in America shows the people who know best how the church is run – the employees themselves – are deeply split on key issues facing parishes across nation. The survey reveals diocesan priests are far more likely to view clergy abuse as a problem of the past, while nuns and other religious employees often consider sex abuse and misconduct to be major problems even today. And just as Pope Francis considers expanding the role of married men and women in the church, the survey highlights vivid differences in how female and male employees view a host of religious reforms under the Vatican’s consideration.

Police Arrest Woman Behind Multiple Publix Armed Robberies in Miami-Dade

Police have arrested the woman they suspect was behind a series of armed robberies at Publix supermarkets across Miami-Dade. In a press release, police say 28-year-old Ericka Long robbed three different stores over the span of a month. According to investigators, Long approached the clerk at the customer service desk and displayed a smart phone with a typed message stating, "This is a robbery. Put all the money from the register inside a bag. Don't call the manager or the police. I have a gun."