ICYMI: Best of 2019 Florida Man, NBC 6 Anchor Shares Weight Loss Story

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

The Top ‘Florida Man’ Stories of 2019

It was another banner year for "Florida Man" in 2019, as he made news across the globe for all the wrong reasons. Thanks to "Florida Man" and "Florida Woman" we closed out the decade with another year featuring a never-ending array of news stories about people doing stupid stuff in the Sunshine State. So without further ado, enjoy this month-by-month breakdown of the top "Florida Man" stories of 2019.

NBC 6 Anchor Shares Story of Weight Loss Through Intermittent Fasting

As some get ready for a healthier start of the year, one lifestyle choice that many talked about in 2019 has showed serious results. While it may seem like a new fad, intermittent fasting has been around for centuries – and has helped people like morning anchor Roxanne Vargas lose over 30 pounds in the last year. “It’s a very easy eating style to get into where before you felt like you needed to have breakfast or have three meals every three hours or so,” said nutrition coach Javier Milian.

Family Seeks Answers After Teen Dies in Sunrise Canal Following Police Chase

The family of a Fort Lauderdale teen who died after jumping in a canal following an alleged car robbery are asking why police didn’t do more to keep their family member from dying. Tequila Waters, the mother of 16-year-old Damian Martin, was joined by members of the Broward County chapters of both the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, as well as famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, during a Thursday morning press conference asking for answers from the Sunrise Police Department.

‘Like Death Looking at You’: Great White Shark Caught Off Fort Lauderdale Coast

A group of fishermen got a pleasant New Year's Day surprise when a great white shark latched onto their bait off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Ten people on board a charter boat - ironically named "Out of the Blue" - had not caught anything for almost three hours until the 13-foot great white latched onto the bait they were using to catch fish. It took an hour and 20 minutes for the group to wrangle the shark in - it was estimated to be about 1,000 pounds.

Tesla Security Camera Captures Miami-Dade Thief in the Act in HD

An alleged thief is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of valuables from a Tesla at a shopping center on Bird Road all while the vehicle's security cameras were rolling. Dariel Fernandez is the owner of the Tesla, who says he went to the shopping center in Miami-Dade to buy soup for his sick father-in-law. When he returned, he found his two cameras, tripod and charger were stolen from his car. Luckily, Tesla's come equipped with three security cameras that record everything around the car.