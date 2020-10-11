ICYMI: Biden Seeks to Gain Ground Among Hispanics in Miami-Dade, Iconic Knaus Berry Farm Set to Reopen

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Biden Seeks to Gain Ground Among Hispanics and Cuban-Americans in Miami-Dade

Following criticism from Democrats in South Florida, Joe Biden is finally going after voters President Trump seemed to be winning over.

The campaign is spending millions on political ads and Biden himself made campaign stops in Little Havana and Little Haiti ahead of a town hall on Monday.

The campaign expects to be back in the coming weeks.

South Florida's Iconic Knaus Berry Farm Set to Reopen by the End of the Month

It's almost time for sticky buns and strawberry milkshakes as South Florida's iconic Knaus Berry Farm is set to open at the end of the month.

The farm, which has been in operation since 1956 and is located on Southwest 248th Street in Homestead, commented on an Instagram post Friday that they'll be opening their doors on Oct. 27, "Lord willing."

The beloved Homestead farm -- known for their sticky cinnamon buns and strawberry milkshakes -- is set to reopen Oct. 27 with social distancing protocols in effect.

COVID Testing Effort Focuses on Black Community in Miami

The toll from coronavirus, both economic and physical, is not being shared equally, researchers have found.

In Miami-Dade's Black community, an effort to bring testing to the community was underway Friday at Mount Cavalry Baptist Church in Liberty City.

Partnering with Miami-Dade County and the Health Foundation of South Florida, a group called Keeping the Faith is on a mission.

"The communities we’ve targeted with Keeping the Faith are low-income communities, disenfranchised communities, communities where there are higher incidences of COVID," project lead Phyllis Rhymes-Johnson said.

The toll from coronavirus, both economic and physical, has not been equally shared. Researchers have noted some populations -- including the Black community -- are affected worse than others. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone looks at how one group is trying to change that.

Local Mother Waited Months to Receive Unemployment Benefits

NBC 6 Responds continues to hear from people who say their unemployment claims are locked and stuck in the identity verification process. Crystal Moses, a single mother of two, was one of them.

When she reached out to NBC 6 Responds back in September, her unemployment claim was locked and listed as “Not Registered.”

Days after we reached out to the DEO, Moses says she received a phone call from a representative who verified her identity and unlocked her account.

She says all the money she was owed was deposited into her account the following week.

NBC 6 Responds continues to hear from people who say their unemployment claims are stuck in the identity verification process. Two weeks ago, a single mother was worried about eviction. Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones has an update about her case.

A Miami Muralist Designed a New ‘I Voted' Sticker After We Canceled the Old One

To find Alan Ket’s digital sticker and our entire collection of artist-created “I Voted” stickers, search “LXtion2020” on Giphy. Share them on your social platforms to tell the world you voted!

To find Alan Ket’s digital sticker and our entire collection of artist-created "I Voted" stickers, search "LXtion2020" on Giphy. Share them on your social platforms to tell the world you voted!