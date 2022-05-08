ICYMI: Bizarre Thefts From Miami-Dade Home Caught on Camera, Suspect Was on Phone With Mom During High-Speed Police Chase

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Bizarre Thefts From Front Porch of NW Miami-Dade Home Caught on Camera

A homeowner is speaking out after a series of bizarre thefts took place last month at her family's northwest Miami-Dade home.

On April 25th, the homeowner named Nicole said her family discovered something quite interesting in their mailbox - a pineapple. The discovery prompted them to check their security cameras, finding the person who left the fruit also stole items from their front porch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I had butterflies and birds, but they only stole the butterflies which was a bit odd," Nicole told NBC 6.

What's more concerning is that the person came back two days later.

NBC 6's Alina Machado has the latest on the trials and tribulations homeowners face amid the current property insurance crisis.

“I Am Overwhelmed”: Dozens of Viewers Worry About Soaring Insurance Premiums

They are stories of hardship and worry. Since March, dozens of viewers have participated in an NBC 6 online survey about the challenges they’re facing in keeping their homes protected.

Ann from Broward wrote, “Can’t keep affording these increases.”

Richard R. from Miami-Dade said, “Lender placed insurance forcing me out of my home of 25 years.”

Elizabeth from Miami-Dade wrote, “Our escrow payment is now more than our mortgage.”

As several people in South Florida found out, before investing in a new coin, you should research it well to avoid losing it all. NBC 6's Myriam Masihy has their warning.

They Invested In a New Cryptocurrency. They Lost Thousands of Dollars.

In a video posted to a WhatsApp chat, Ryan Crawford known as “Brody” is dancing and celebrating what he says is going to be the launch of his new crypto coin called “Cheetah.”

“We are about to take over the world,” Crawford can be heard saying in the video, which was posted on Dec. 5, 2021.

According to Alberto Rivera and two others who spoke to NBC 6 Investigators, Crawford told them he was launching the new coin and a digital platform that used artificial intelligence to do crypto trading.

“So these bots on the blockchain would actually do the purchasing and the selling of cryptocurrencies,” Rivera said. “He says ‘hey listen, would you be interested in testing? So if you make your investments, what we’ll do is we’ll take the earnings that my bot generates, I’ll pass them on to you and then I’ll continue to invest.’”

A driver faces multiple choices after a high-speed police pursuit that started in Miami-Dade and went into Broward. NBC 6’s Marissa Bagg reports

Suspect Was on Phone With Mom During High-Speed South Florida Police Chase

The mother of a man who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties said she had been on the phone with him during the pursuit and said he was afraid for his safety.

Donald Felix, 22, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and reckless driving in Wednesday's chase, which ended in a Miramar neighborhood where he lives with his mother.

Aerial footage showed the pursuit of the black BMW sedan, as it blew through stop signs and red lights, weaved in and out of traffic, and sped the wrong way down streets and roadways.

Miami-Dade Police said the vehicle had matched the description of a car used in a shooting, and when officers tried to pull the driver over, he fled.

So how many days of school did you miss? There’s almost no chance the answer is zero, but there are five high school seniors graduating from five different Broward County Public Schools, who have had perfect attendance since they started elementary school.

5 Broward High School Students Have Perfect Attendance Since Kindergarten

So how many days of school did you miss? There’s almost no chance the answer is zero, but there are five high school seniors graduating from five different Broward County Public Schools, who have had perfect attendance since they started elementary school.

It’s a remarkable achievement.

Chanel Seepersad will go from Blanche Ely High School’s nursing program to the University of Florida, inspired by her immigrant parents.

“They didn’t have much of an education growing up and they’ve made a lot of sacrifices, to have me here and have these opportunities here so they always explore that idea that education is important and I need to go to school to have that," Seepersad said.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the tips for you to think about when knowing whether to leave your home during a storm.

Hurricane Preparedness Week: Setting Up Your Evacuation Plan

May 1st through the 7th is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With the start of hurricane season kicking off June 1st, now is a good time to get ready.

While we hope the threat of a major hurricane hitting South Florida never materializes, it’s necessary to think about your evacuation plan now - because the last thing you want to do is map it all out as a hurricane approaches.

Here are some things to think about.