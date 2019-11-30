ICYMI: Black Friday Shopping in South Florida, Possible Name Change for Major Road

What to Know Here’s a look at some of the top stories this week from NBC 6 News and NBC6.com

South Florida Running, Volunteering and Shopping as Part of Thanksgiving Holiday

Whether your favorite part of the day is eating, running or volunteering, there is something for everyone across South Florida for the day.

Both Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale held annual ‘Turkey Trot’ runs Thursday morning while events across the area allowed for residents to give to those in need, including Gloria and Emilio Estefan holding their ‘Feed a Friend’ event at the Estefan Kitchen in the design district.

Black Friday Kicks Off Scramble in a Shorter Shopping Season

Black Friday enthusiasts woke up before dawn and traveled cross-state to their favorite malls in search of hot deals, kicking off a shortened shopping season that intensified the scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

But the ever-growing popularity of online shopping and holiday discounts that started weeks earlier dampened the frenzy. This year, more people got a head start on gift-hunting, lured by deals from retailers trying to compensate for the shorter season. The shopping season is the shortest since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the last Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be.

Hialeah Man Steals Frozen Chickens From Church

Hialeah Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole frozen chickens from a church.

The incident took place overnight at 310 East 5th Street. The pastor realized the chickens were missing when he arrived at the church Friday morning and identified him as one of his parishioners, according to police.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Wants to Change Name of Dixie Highway to Honor Harriet Tubman

A longtime Miami-Dade commissioner plans on proposing an effort to change the name of Dixie Highway to honor one of history’s most famous African-Americans.

Dennis Moss, who plans on leaving office in late 2020, told the Miami Herald he plans on starting a movement to rename the road after Harriet Tubman, known for the efforts to help slaves escape using the Underground Railroad, in areas where the county has jurisdiction.

A Look Back at Ron Magill's 40-Year Career at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami has a terrific giraffe exhibit which allows visitors to feed the graceful animals. The experience is even better if Ron Magill happens to be there, giving kids an impromptu lesson in giraffe anatomy.

Magill has traveled the world on wildlife expeditions, from Alaska to Africa to Antarctica to the Amazon and the Galapagos Islands and India and more. In four decades, Magill has seen a metamorphosis at the zoo.

South Florida Schools Advance to FHSAA Football Title Games

Seven schools in South Florida will get a chance to bring home a state football championship in the coming weeks after advancing in the FHSAA state playoffs.

Next week’s games will take place inside Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium while the following week’s action will be played inside Daytona Beach’s Municipal Stadium – the new home after years being played at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.