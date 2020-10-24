ICYMI: Broward Educators Discuss Teaching During the Pandemic, Home Video Captures Hialeah Robbery

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

NBC 6 Survey Asks Broward Educators What It's Like to Teach During Pandemic

It’s been two weeks since Broward County Public Schools students started coming back to the classroom, and one week since Broward teachers started responding to our own NBC 6 confidential survey on what it’s like to teach during this pandemic.

“We just worry that, um, we’ll be seen as like, sacrificial lambs, basically,” said David Wood, who teaches 9th and 10th graders at McFatter Tech in Davie.

Wood is one of more than 1,500 teachers and support staff who took our survey. It was distributed by the Broward Teachers Union to its roughly 10,000 members.

Home Video Surveillance Captures Chaotic Armed Robbery in Hialeah Residence

A Hialeah man told NBC 6 that armed robbers broke into his home Saturday evening, firing shots at the man's family before fleeing.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. at a residence located near Northwest 86th Avenue and 182nd Street.

The man said that he had invited several people over to watch a basketball game, when two men armed with guns forced their way in. A 7-year-old was reportedly one of the people inside the house.

A Hialeah man told NBC 6 that armed robbers broke into his home Saturday evening, firing shots at the man's family before fleeing.

Coral Gables Attorney Accused of Multiple Bank Robberies

A South Florida lawyer has been arrested for his involvement in at least five robberies or attempted robberies of local banks, FBI officials said Wednesday.

Aaron Honaker, 41, was arrested Tuesday night as he was attempting to enter a bank in Coral Gables, officials said.

Coral Gables police said a detective who was in the downtown area had spotted Honaker, who matched the description of the bank robbery suspect.

A South Florida lawyer has been arrested for his involvement in at least five robberies or attempted robberies of local banks. NBC 6's Carlos Suarez reports.

Caught on Camera: Delta Passenger Punches Flight Attendant at MIA

Cellphone video showed the moment a passenger punched a Delta flight attendant on a plane at Miami International Airport.

The video was taken Monday evening on Flight 1997 bound for Atlanta. The video doesn't show how the altercation started, but witnesses say the passenger's boyfriend refused to put on his seatbelt, and in response, the flight attendant asked them to leave the plane.

What the video does show is the passenger, with her mask down to her chin, visibly upset and punching the flight attendant in the face. The passenger then tells her repeatedly, "You shouldn't have touched me," and accused the flight attendant of pushing her.

Cellphone video showed the moment a passenger punched a Delta flight attendant on a plane at Miami International Airport.

Miami Beach Launches Program Aimed at Helping Artists During Pandemic

Many art events in South Florida, including this year’s Miami Beach Art Basel, have been put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Miami Beach is getting creative to help re-energize the once roaring art community while also revitalizing local businesses.

Mayor Dan Gelber told NBC 6 the 'Miami Beach Open House' will be a residency program that will help to pair artists with vacant privately owned spaces primarily in commercial districts.

NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman shows how the city is aiming to help those still struggling during the pandemic when their sources of income went away.