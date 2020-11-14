ICYMI: Chokehold Used in Medley Arrest Now Banned, How to Tell if Flood Damage is Covered

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Man Put in Chokehold During Arrest; Technique Now Banned by Department

Cellphone video exclusively obtained by NBC 6 Investigators shows Medley Police officers arresting Joshua Rodriguez inside his then home in January 2019.

The video begins when then Sergeant German Gutierrez puts Rodriguez in a chokehold while two other Medley Police officers try to restrain him.

While the department allowed the use of chokeholds at the time, like other law enforcement agencies in South Florida, it has since banned its use “except in authorized deadly force situations.”

Does Your Insurance Policy Cover Flood Damage?

Tropical Storm Eta brought massive flooding to neighborhoods across South Florida, and now many people are assessing the damage to homes and cars.

But, how do you know if your insurance policy covers flood damage?

Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute says the best place to start is by looking at your insurance policy’s front page, known as the Declaration page.

University of Miami Study Finds the Potential Impacts COVID-19 Has on Male Fertility

A new study by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has discovered potential impacts COVID-19 can have on male fertility and sexually transmitted diseases.

During autopsies of six men who died of the coronavirus, researchers found some of the men had impaired sperm function and later found the virus had invaded testis tissue.

"We also identified the presence of the virus in a man who underwent a testis biopsy for infertility but had a previous history of COVID-19," Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, associate professor and director of reproductive urology at the Miller School, said.

Justice Dept.: ‘Poor Judgment' Used in Epstein Plea Deal

A Justice Department report has found former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in handling an investigation into wealthy financierJeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida. But it also says that he did not engage in professional misconduct.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, is a culmination of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility into Acosta’s handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Though the report faulted Acosta for his judgment, it concluded that his actions in arranging the deal did not constitute misconduct, and that none of the prosecutors involved committed misconduct in their interactions with the victims. The conclusions are likely to disappoint the victims, who have long hoped the internal investigation would hold Justice Department officials accountable for actions they say allowed Epstein to escape justice.

13-Year-Old Killed on Turnpike During Joyride Gone Wrong

The family of a teenager killed in a car crash in Hollywood over the weekend is speaking out after the 13-year-old and two of his young friends got behind the wheel of a stolen car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Julian Bocanegra got in a car with a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old Saturday afternoon. Somehow, the driver -- who was not old enough to drive -- lost control, crashing through a guardrail into a canal near Mile Marker 47 on the Turnpike.

"We won’t have our baby back. He’s gone," said Jessica Bocanegra, the teen's aunt. "He didn’t get a chance to live. He didn’t get a second chance. The others did."

