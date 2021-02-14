ICYMI: Cities Remember MSD Shooting, Black Female Business Owners Face Uphill Battle

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Local Events Commemorate Victims of Parkland Shooting

Local cities and organizations are hosting various events to commemorate the third anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting tragedy, which resulted in 17 deaths after a gunman breached campus.

“At a time when it’s difficult to physically come together, we are grateful to be able to provide our community the opportunity to virtually come together and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Parkland Director of Communications Todd DeAngelis in a press release.

Click here for a list of events and more details.

Miami-Dade County offered more than 400 vaccination appointments to people ineligible for the shot, adding to the frustration many South Floridians have felt as they struggle to secure a dose.

Plan Your Vaccine: Find Out How to Get a Vaccine Anywhere in the US

NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.

Pulling together information from many sources, the site provides a comprehensive source for information on vaccination programs across the country.

PlanYourVaccine.com offers an interactive tool that lets you locate vaccination sites anywhere in the U.S. See if you're eligible to receive the vaccination based on your location, age, occupation and health risks; find the closest vaccination locations to you, including pharmacies and public health centers; track statewide eligibility with vaccine distribution timelines for each state; and more.

Florida's Attorney General issued a warning to be wary of scams while online dating. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Naples-Based Model Says Scammers Use His Photos to Trick Women Online

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning online consumers who may be looking for love this weekend to look out for romantic scams, a practice that Naples-based model Tom Ernsting is unfortunately very familiar with.

Ernsting told NBC 6 that his images have been stolen and used to trick women who are trying to find partners online.

In some cases, Ernsting said, scammers have managed to steal thousands of dollars from people using this strategy. He says he hears the heartbreaking stories constantly.

Forget the charcuterie board, this Valentine’s Day is about the CHOC-cuterie board! Whether you’re single or taken, here are some ideas on how to get into the spirit with Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.

Valentine's Day 2021: Your South Florida Guide

Valentine’s Day weekend is here, and love is in the air. If you’re having trouble planning the perfect date night or don’t know what to get that special person in your life, we’ve got you covered.

This Valentine’s Day guide will help make the romantic holiday a memorable one, even in a pandemic.

Click here for a complete list of gifts you can buy or the top restaurants you can get that romantic meal delivered right to your home.

Black Female Business Owners Face Uneven Playing Field

Black women are the fastest growing racial group of business owners in the U.S. today. But there are still many challenges they face to even out the playing field in a white male dominated field.

LaToya Stirrup is the co-founder of Kazmaleje, a Miami based hair tool product company, and knows the challenges that come with starting a business.

Getting money is one of the many challenges business owners face. But for women of color, they are finding it even harder than their male white counterparts.