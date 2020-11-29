ICYMI: City of Miami to Distribute Grocery Gift Cards, Community Leaders Call for End to Violence in Miami-Dade

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

What to Know About the City of Miami's Grocery Gift Card Program

Residents in the City of Miami who have faced financial hardship and food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for $250 gift cards to Publix as part of a new city program.

In order to qualify, residents must prove that they live in the City of Miami and have a signed affidavit confirming that they’ve experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. Here’s more on how to register.

Cards will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

South Miami-Dade Community Leaders Call for End to Violence in Response to Recent Shootings

There has been a rash of shootings in South Miami-Dade, and police and the community came together Wednesday afternoon looking for a way to stop the violence once and for all.

“The killings need to stop. We are urging each and every single person that is in a place of influence that this Thanksgiving, that you sit down and speak with your loved ones and you let them know that the revenge does not stop, and that the killings need to stop," said Jessica Hylton, who organized the event.

Just over the weekend there were three separate shootings that sent residents to the hospital. Hylton believes the back and forth on the gunfire is happening because those involved are constantly seeking revenge.

‘Local Control' Debate at Center of Florida Gov.'s Executive Order on Mask Fines

In hopes of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season, leaders in South Florida local governments hope to issue mask citations and convince Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to eventually reverse an executive order which bans local fines on individuals.

Miami Beach will begin issuing citations Wednesday if people do not accept a free mask. The $50 fines will be due when the governor’s executive order allows it.

DeSantis extended the order Tuesday. It will continue to wipe clean COVID fines on individuals.

Congressman-Elect Carlos Gimenez, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez and his wife Lourdes have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving after experiencing mild symptoms.

“After several negative tests, both Lourdes and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” Gimenez said Friday in a press release. “We are both feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time.”

Gimenez recently defeated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a tight race for Florida’s District 26 and was attending virtual orientation for his new congressional role when the former Miami-Dade mayor tested positive for coronavirus.

South Florida Organizations Continue Thanksgiving Traditions With Changes in Pandemic

The Salvation Army of Broward County provided over 500 to-go meals while supplies last to homeless members of the community in a walk-up format. The Miami Rescue Mission and Broward Outreach Center provided Thanksgiving meals, along with haircuts and showers, to those in need as well.

"For the last 45 years, it's always been a tradition to hold what we call the Great Thanksgiving Banquet," said Miami case manager supervisor Alexis Chaviano.

With the pandemic in effect, Chaviano said the group still was able to find a way to continue the event without being able to host the usual 2,000 members of the homeless community as in past years.

Meals on Wheels delivered Thanksgiving meals to senior and elderly residents in South Florida on Thursday, giving more than 600 homebound seniors in the area some much needed food for the holiday.