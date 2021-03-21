ICYMI: Clevelander Pauses Food, Bar Service Due to COVID Concerns, 3 Women Arrested For Robbery, Assault at Popeye's Drive-Thru

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

South Beach's Clevelander Pausing Food and Beverage Service Over Safety Concerns

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami Beach's Clevelander hotel is temporarily pausing its food and beverage service amid safety concerns over recent rowdy behavior in South Beach.

Management from the Clevelander South Beach released a statement Friday that they temporarily closing food and beverage operations at the Ocean Drive hot spot until at least March 24.

"Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area," the statement read. "We will re-evaluate the situation over the coming days and decide whether to re-open or remain temporarily closed."

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains the threat of the B117 COVID-19 variant and how the U.S. can combat it: by increasing vaccinations and maintaining public health precautions such as mask mandates and social distancing.

Why Isn't the AstraZeneca Vaccine Approved in the U.S.? What to Know About Each Vaccine

As more and more vaccine doses get injected, local and state leaders in Florida have started to express optimism about how life could start to return to normal in the U.S. over the next few months.

"Just think of where we were a year ago," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference last week. "Nobody knew anything, we had zero treatment that had been proving. People were saying the vaccine would take years. So I think there's a lot to be thankful for."

Nonetheless, health experts have warned that the way forward will rely on several factors, including how strictly people continue to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines, as well as how vaccines react to variants.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival to Require Proof of Vaccination, Negative COVID Test

This May's 20th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the official festival website.

The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be dated no more than 72 hours (three days) prior to the event. Guests who have been inoculated do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to the new safety protocols, face masks will be required for all attendees and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the venue. Staff will wear gloves, face shields, face masks and sanitize surfaces in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miami-Dade Police released a new rendering of the person they say killed a convenience store owner back in 2014. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

New Rendering of Suspect in Store Owner's Brutal 2014 Murder

Rashid Keblawe was killed on Thanksgiving morning in 2014. More than six years later, his father continues to pray for police to find the murderers.

“I don’t know how they sleep. My son left his wife a widow at 29 years old. She was pregnant and he never saw his baby," said Hisham Keblawe, Rashid's father.

Surveillance video inside Seven Stars Beer Depot shows two men shopping around the store as owner Rashid Keblawe works behind the counter. Minutes later, things took a violent turn.

Courtesy Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

3 Women Arrested in Robbery and Assault Caught on Camera at Florida Popeye's Drive-Thru

Three women who were caught on camera assaulting workers during a robbery at a Palm Beach County Popeye's drive-thru have been arrested, authorities said Friday.

The three women - Brianna Toombs, Chloe Hernandez and Joanna Ceidi - were arrested on robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault or battery charges, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's office released video earlier this week showing the altercation in the drive-thru of the fast food eatery in Lantana.