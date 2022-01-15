ICYMI: Cops Cracking Down on MLK Day Rideout, Trapped Baby Dolphin Rescued by Miami-Dade Officer

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Cops Preparing to Crack Down on MLK Day Rideout in South Florida

South Florida law enforcement agencies will once again be cracking down on ATV and dirt bike riders who participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend rideout.

The rideout, also called "Wheels Up Guns Down," has become popular in recent years, but authorities said they're breaking the law.

"We have a group that has elected to come out here under the premise of 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' and wreak havoc amongst this community," Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Wednesday. "They do so by riding ATVs and vehicles in a reckless manner, they do it with knowledge and intent that their activities are unsanctioned and illegal, and they do so repeatedly with total disregard for this public’s safety. And that’s where we draw the line in the sand."

This year, Tony and the Florida Highway Patrol are pushing for bipartisan legislation seeking stiffer penalties for the riders.

Owner of Iconic Coral Gables Restaurant Battling Effects of COVID-19 Since 2020

Caffe Abbracci has been a staple in Coral Gables for 30 years.

Much of the restaurant’s iconic magic is due to its owner, Nino Pernetti, who has been in the hospital for the past year fighting for his life.

“It’s by the almighty grace of God that he is with us because it has been such a difficult and trying year,” said the owner’s ex-wife, Marlen Pernetti.

The 76-year-old was infected with COVID-19 in December 2020 and hasn’t been back home since.

Miami Beach Commission Brainstorming How to Make Earlier ‘Last Call' a Reality

Months after voters went to the polls and approved a referendum for an earlier last call in the city of Miami Beach, commissioners are now tasked with making it a reality.

In November, voters said yes to a rollback from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. with some exceptions. The vote was not official and now it's up to the city commissioners who must decide how to make the plan work.

“I will never vote for a hard 2 a.m. across the board," Commissioner Ricky Arriola said. "There has to be exceptions. That’s what the voters voted for.”

The city's planning director laid out five ways that commissioners could choose to roll back last call with exceptions. A citywide 2 a.m. last call was not listed as an option.

‘I Got You, Buddy': Baby Dolphin Trapped in Fishing Net Rescued by Miami-Dade Officer

A baby dolphin that was found trapped inside a fishing net was freed Wednesday — and the whole rescue was caught on camera.

Video shows Miami-Dade Police Officer Nelson Silva working to release the dolphin from tangled netting in the waters near Shorecrest.

"I got you, buddy," Silva said as he attempted to cut through the netting.

Silva, who works in the department's marine patrol unit, responded to the scene shortly after receiving a call about a dolphin in distress, authorities said.

Owner Arrested After Unlicensed Miami-Dade Company Towed Hundreds of Cars: Cops

The owner of a Miami-Dade towing company is facing charges after police said the business operated without a license for over a year, illegally towing hundreds of vehicles during that time.

Carlo Guerrier, 46, was arrested Wednesday on one count of grand theft and 246 counts each of towing without a license and towing manifest violation.

According to an arrest report, Guerrier is the owner of A&G Towing on Northwest 22nd Avenue, which has been operating since August 2020 without a license.

Mother Believes New Fla. Driving Exam — Changed Due to Pandemic — Is Too Easy

So often we have heard the jokes about bad drivers in Florida, but one mother isn’t laughing after she says her son’s driving exam was too easy.

Miriam Barrios called NBC 6 Responds after she witnessed her 16-year-old son Armando pass his driving exam.

“Like I told him, I trust his driving, I’ve been driving with him for a year, I know he is ready but now I wonder how ready are the other drivers out there,” Barrios said.

Her son took the exam in a parking lot outside the Mall of the Americas, where a state licensing office operates.