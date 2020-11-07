ICYMI: Coral Springs Police Officer Suspended, Miami Seaquarium Reopens

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Coral Springs Police Officer Suspended for Posting ‘Unprofessional' TikTok Videos

A police officer from Coral Springs is facing two weeks' suspension without pay after a citizen complained about two TikTok videos in which the officer appeared to be making offensive suggestions about Mexicans.

The incident began when several city officials were emailed regarding two public TikTok videos that Sergeant Gilbert Monzon of the Coral Springs Police Department had posted to his account.

In one of the videos, an artificial voice says "scanning for Mexicans," until the camera stops on a Coral Springs police officer and the voice says "We've got a Mexican."

Miami Seaquarium Reopens After 7-Month Shutdown Due to Coronavirus

After a seven-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Seaquarium reopened to the public Friday. The South Florida attraction welcomed visitors with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Temperature checks are being given before anyone can go inside, and face masks are mandatory. The park said they are also limiting capacity to help with social distancing.

Not everyone was happy about the Seaquarium's reopening. A small group of PETA protesters were gathered outside Friday asking people not to go inside because of objections over the attraction's killer whale, Lolita.

Levine Cava Hard at Work on First Day as Mayor-Elect of Miami-Dade After Historic Win

Miami-Dade County’s newly elected mayor spent her first day joining other mayors in providing food to those in the community in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for the event in Miami Beach, two weeks before she is scheduled to take the oath of office.

“I think people saw my heart, they knew that I’m here to really serve and listen," Levine Cava said. "What I’ve done for a lifetime, I’ve built coalitions. It will be no different, it will just be at a level that will make sure that we can get the results that we need countywide.”

‘I'm Very Disappointed': Some Broward Teachers' Requests to Work From Home Rejected

More than 5,000 Broward County Public Schools teachers have applied for permission to continue teaching from home during the coronavirus pandemic. So far, 842 have received those special accommodations.

The school district gives first priority to those who have serious health issues, and lower priority to those who have family members with health conditions.

Most teachers in the the system are back in their classrooms, but some have gone back only because their requests to continue remote teaching were rejected.

“Oh it’s frustrating, the whole thing is frustrating,” said Jim Gard, who teaches math at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

With Another Florida Loss, Democrats Begin Second Guessing

Perhaps only in Florida is a loss by fewer than 4 percentage points considered a public drubbing.

In a state famous for razor-thin margins, the size of former Vice President Joe Biden's loss to President Donald Trump was humiliating for Democrats and sent many searching for answers to how they failed to close the deal with voters — again.

Democrats zeroed in on two clear explanations: Biden didn't connect with the state's Latino voters, performing particularly poorly with Cuban voters in South Florida. They also second-guessed the party's decision to freeze in-person organizing during the worst of the pandemic, a decision that set them back in reaching voters.

