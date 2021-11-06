ICYMI: Daylight Saving Time 2021, What You Need to Know About COVID-19 Shot for Kids

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Daylight Saving Time 2021: It's Almost Time to Set Back Your Clocks

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

An extra hour of sleep is nearly upon us with daylight saving time 2021 due to end soon.

So when exactly will you have to "fall back" and set your clocks back by an hour? And what about those proposals to either make daylight saving time permanent or abolish it?

Click here to find out what you need to know about daylight saving time 2021.

NBC 6's Julia and Marissa Bagg speak with Dr. Marcos Mestre about the concerns parents are facing before vaccinating their children against COVID-19.

What South Florida Parents Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids

Children in South Florida are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 shots after Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for school-aged children was approved by the federal government last Tuesday.

Kids in the 5 to 11 age group can receive their vaccine at select CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens stores across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Parents can begin scheduling appointments for as early as Saturday, November 6.

While many parents are relieved that children can finally get inoculated, others have questions or fears regarding side effects and potency.

Click here to find out what South Florida parents should know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The iconic Santa’s Enchanted Forest is opening Thursday at a new location. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Santa's Enchanted Forest Opens Thursday at New Hialeah Location

It's known for brightening the holiday season and that catchy jingle on South Florida radio and television. Now, Santa's Enchanted Forest will be known for a new location.

The iconic South Florida amusement park opens its doors Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing earlier this year its move to Hialeah Park.

“Located in the heart of Miami, Hialeah Park is a 234 acre entertainment complex and home to iconic landmark, Hialeah Park Casino,” the event's website read when the dates were announced in August.

The park will be open until January 2nd, 2022. Parking is free and the main entrance will be located on the eastern side of the property.

A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is recovering after being attacked by a freshman student inside her classroom. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

MSD Teacher Attack Example of the Rise of Student Behavioral Problems

A freshman student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is on house arrest and may be expelled from school after allegedly assaulting her teacher and another student in class on Monday.

The incident was a major topic of conversation among students Tuesday, with snippets of video of the altercations being passed from cellphone to cellphone. One video showed the girl hitting a classmate who, witnesses said, was trying to calm her down.

“The teacher was calling her name like 10 times and she wasn’t listening at all," said Giancarlo Mercury, a student who was in the classroom and witnessed the incident. "She just got crazy out of nowhere. She’s like, leave me the F alone, throws the backpack, throws the computer at her, security comes, that’s it."

Another student said he was not in the classroom but saw a different video clip.

“It was a girl with her full forearm wrapped around the teacher’s neck and then security guards came in and tried to separate the situation,” said Tucker Jean, describing what he saw on the video.

It happened in Sharon Cutler’s class. Cutler is regarded by her peers and the administration as being one of the best teachers at the A-rated school. A former CPA, she left that profession to teach business to kids and lead the school’s DECA program.

Robotic surgery with more sophisticated technology is becoming more common than before. NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo follows one surgeon on the cutting edge

South Florida Surgeon on Cutting Edge of Robotic Surgeries

Dr. Marina Gorelik is only 34 years old and already the Director of the Robotic Center of Excellence at Kendall Regional Medical Center, one of the largest in the state.

"I've always been very good with my hands," she said. "I played violin for a very long time."

And that dexterity, along with the example of her grandfather, who was a doctor, led Dr. Gorelik to take up medicine. Dr. Gorelik was born in Ukraine and her family moved to the US in 1996.

"At that time in Ukraine it was becoming more and more corrupt and unsafe and it was very difficult to obtain a higher education," she said.

Dr. Gorelik said that robotics is not always an easy field for a female surgeon.

"When I was a student, people would say why do you want to do that? Why don't you take a 9-5 type of job so you can have a family? And I think that we've shown time and time again that we can really do both," she said.

Robotic surgeries are becoming more common because of better technology. They're also favored among surgeons because it's usually less recovery time for patients as well. And many procedures can now be performed using robotic arms.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of a theft allegedly carried out by a family in Boca Raton. In the video, two women can be seen working together to steal the $7,000 puppy from the store.

Family Steals $7,000 Puppy From Boca Raton Pet Store: Police

Police are looking for a South Florida family accused of stealing a $7,000 puppy from a local pet store.

The puppy, a 12-month old chihuahua named Rosie, was swiped from the Puppy Buddy Pet Store in Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Police released surveillance footage Monday showing the family entering the store and “causing a distraction.” A woman in a white blouse can be seen placing Rosie in her bag while another woman conceals the activity.

A child accompanied the suspects while another man in a yellow shirt, allegedly part of the operation, remained outside.

The video ends with the family exiting the store. Store owners say they suffered a loss of $7,000 with the theft of Rosie.

Police said the suspects arrived at the pet store in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.