ICYMI: Dr. Marty Reflects on One Year of Pandemic, Doral Woman Posed as Doctor, Botched Nose Job

‘Very, Very Challenging': FIU's Dr. Marty Reflects on One Year of Lessons From the Pandemic

It didn’t take long for Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Florida International University, to sound the alarm about the coronavirus.

There were just 57 coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States in late February when she told NBC 6 from a Washington hotel room: “Let people know that this is definitely coming.”

By March 11, 2020, with 1,267 cases identified in the U.S., it had come to South Florida.

NBC 6's Johnny Archer takes a look at the controversy surrounding Daylight Savings, which is coming up this weekend.

Florida's Senators Among Group Reintroducing Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

As Florida and most of the rest of the country prepares to set their clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, the state's senators and some of their colleagues have reintroduced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are among a group of eight bi-partisan lawmakers who reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in daylight saving time, which most states observe for eight months out of the year.

Sasha Jones discusses peoples' frustrations with how tricky it has been to receive unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic.

A Look at the Push to Reform Florida's Unemployment System

Since the start of the pandemic, NBC 6 Responds has reported on the challenges many people have faced in trying to receive their unemployment benefits.

Our team received complaints about a variety of issues, from “error messages” to “glitches” preventing many from applying for benefits on the state’s online unemployment portal, CONNECT.

Over the course of the pandemic, the state spent roughly $39 million dollars to update the system. But some say more needs to be done.

A Doral woman was arrested for posing as a doctor after a man who underwent surgery said he was left with a botched nose job, police said. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports.

Doral Woman Posed as Doctor, Left Man with Botched Nose Job: Police

A Doral woman was arrested for posing as a doctor after a man who underwent surgery said he was left with a botched nose job, police said.

Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, 56, was arrested Thursday on a charge of practicing medicine without a license, Doral Police officials said.

Police said they were contacted in mid-February by a man who had undergone Rhinoplasty surgery at a surgical center in Doral.

With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there's been footage of the gentle jab on TV, but just the sight of a needle can make some people queasy or squeamish.

Fear of Needles May Be Stopping Some People From Getting Vaccinated

With the vaccine rollout, there's been footage of the gentle jab on TV, but just the sight of a needle can make some people queasy or squeamish.

“I have a flipping fear of needles. I can’t with it," said Jhon Pulido, who has a fear of needles.

The 26-year-old says he just can't deal when it comes to getting any type of injection.