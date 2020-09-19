ICYMI: Famed Rapper Being Sued Over Alleged Assault, Heat Closer to NBA Finals Return

Here's a look at the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News.

Miami Promoter Suing Rapper Tory Lanez for Alleged Assault at LIV Nightclub

A Miami man is planning to sue rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly assaulting him last year at a Miami Beach nightclub.

Prince, an artist and club promoter who appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," told NBC 6 Lanez punched and attacked him Nov. 9 inside LIV nightclub. The fight was caught on cellphone video. Before the alleged assault, Prince said he knew the rapper very well because he always helped him get into the club. He believes the dispute stems from an Instagram post about a song. To hear what else he had to say, click here for the story from reporter Laura Rodriguez.

‘He's Somebody's Son': Family Seeks Driver in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run That Killed Young Man

NBC 6's Nathalia Ortiz was at the scene in Southwest Miami-Dade, where the family spoke out after the tragic events from this past weekend.

Family and friends of a young man who was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend are asking the driver to turn themself in.

The mother of 19-year-old Devin Borders was among the group that met with police and reporters Thursday to seek answers in his death. Borders was killed in the Sunday night crash in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 282nd Street. The passenger on his motorcycle, 19-year-old Jada Perry, was injured but survived. Miami-Dade Police officials said a 2012 Nissan Altima made a left turn directly into the path of the motorcycle. The collision threw Borders and Perry from the motorcycle, officials said.

Woman Worried Health Plan is Being Discontinued

A major health insurance provider is discontinuing certain plans in Florida. And one woman impacted by the change tells NBC 6 Responds she’s worried about being able to find an alternative she can afford.

For the past seven years, Jasmine Lucas has had peace of mind knowing, if she got sick, she was covered.

She told NBC 6 she has had the same individual plan through Cigna since August 2013, after the Affordable Care Act was signed into law but before the marketplace opened. But in June, she got a letter from Cigna saying she “…will not be able to renew…” her coverage because her plan was being “discontinued.”

She says she called Cigna. To hear what the company told NBC 6 Responds, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Alina Machado.

Don't Avoid the Flu Shot This Season, Doctors Say

Flu season is around the corner, with the official start on Oct. 1. And medical experts say the flu shot is more imperative now than ever.

The flu shot can help you know what you're dealing with if you get sick, since a lot of the symptoms blend with COVID-19: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches and runny nose. But despite the vast similarities, there are difference in symptoms. Getting vaccinated is the best way to rule out COVID and help with your diagnosis if you get sick. To hear what else doctors had to say and why you shouldn't skip the shot, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Stephanie Bertini.

Guide to Florida's 2020 General Election: Everything You Need to Know About Voting

Frost Museum will be set up as a voting location in Miami-Dade, after American Airlines Arena had sought to become a voting location.

Election day is just months away across the nation, but no two states are alike. What do you need to know about voting in Florida to help you prepare to cast your ballot?

NBC 6 has a complete guide including where you can vote, who the candidates are and everything else you need to know. Click here for a complete guide.

Comeback Heat Do It Again, Rally Past Celtics for 2-0 Lead

Down by 17 in Game 2, the Miami Heat did it again Thursday night. And after making the Boston Celtics lose another big lead on the court — as well as their cool in the postgame locker room — the unheralded Heat are two wins away from the NBA Finals.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, and the Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Celtics 106-101 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. They had been 0-21 in playoff games when trailing by at least that many at intermission. They’re 1-21 now, and two wins away from their first NBA Finals since 2014 — and the team said the 17-point comeback matched the biggest in Heat postseason history. Game three is set for Saturday night.