ICYMI: FBI Assisting in Search of Missing Mother, Vote-by-Mail Requests Soar in Miami-Dade

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

FBI Assisting in Search of Missing Mother of Child Found Wandering in Miramar

The FBI is now assisting in the search for a missing mother from Georgia whose son was found alone in South Florida.

The search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett began over 10 days ago on July 26. That same day, her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex.

On Thursday her mother and brother, along with their attorney and several volunteers, were putting up flyers at the last place where she was seen before she disappeared, near a Walmart parking lot on US 441 and Hollywood Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Begins Early Voting Monday While Vote-by-Mail Requests Soar

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the area, county election officials have seen a record number of requests for vote-by-mail ballots. Miami-Dade elections workers have already mailed out over 330,000 of those ballots.

“The last largest initial drop we did was for a presidential election and it was around 310,000, so we’ve already surpassed what the initial mail drop is,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White. “Will it end up exceeding presidential election volume at the end? We don’t know."

Voters will select party nominees for the US House of Representatives and State Attorney. Voters will also decide on non-partisan races like county mayor, school board and judges.

South Florida elections officials are working on plans for election day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Laid Off Without Health Insurance, Miami Hospitality Worker Dies From COVID

55-year-old German Amaya was a banquet houseman for the Fontainebleau Hotel for 11 years, according to his hospitality union Unite Here Local 355. The group says he was laid off during the pandemic shutdown and lost his health insurance benefits.

They say he later contracted COVID-19, went into a coma and died after a weeks-long battle.

“Throughout the time he has been in the hospital, he has not had medical coverage. He will not receive a $10,000 death benefit,” said Principal Officer for Unite Here Local 355 Wendi Walsh.

NBC 6 reached out to the Fountainbleau Hotel, and in a statement they offered their condolences. “The Fontainebleau was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of German Amaya, and on behalf of Team Bleau, our hearts go out to his family and friends," a spokesperson said.

A South Florida family is looking for answers after their father passed away from COVID-19. NBC 6's Arlene Borenstein reports on how a popular Miami hotel is accused of stripping the man of his medical insurance.

17-Year-Old Girl Wanted in Armed Carjacking Caught Trying to Board Plane at MIA: BSO

A 17-year-old girl who was caught on camera carjacking a man at gunpoint last month was arrested minutes before she tried to board a flight at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office robbery detectives arrested the teen at MIA Wednesday night as she was trying to fly out of town under someone else's name, officials said.

The carjacking happened last month outside a self-parking facility near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

RAW: Broward Sheriff's Office officials released surveillance video showing a teen suspect who's accused of a carjacking. Officials said she used the victim's credit cards at a restaurant.

‘I'm Not Sure the Community Will Get Over This': Iconic Cuban Restaurant Closing After 46 Years

Rio Cristal, the iconic Cuban restaurant on 40th Street, will close its doors on August 31st due to economic troubles from the pandemic, an employee confirmed to NBC 6 Friday.

Rio Cristal is well-known for its french fries and traditional Cuban cuisine. The restaurant opened its doors in Westchester in 1974.

"I’m not so sure that the community will be able to get over this," wrote local food blogger Sef Gonzalez, who broke the news of the restaurant's closing on Thursday. "You have until August to enjoy this Miami icon."