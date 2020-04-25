ICYMI: First Responders Ask For Plasma Donations, Details Scarce About COVID Cases in Nursing Homes

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Coronavirus Survivors, First Responders Urge People Who’ve Recovered to Donate Plasma

The need for blood plasma donations to aid those who have COVID-19 keeps increasing, and experts are calling for anyone who has recovered from the coronavirus to come forward and donate.

On Friday afternoon, fire chiefs from across Broward, other first responders, and health experts came forward to urge all who have survived COVID-19 to see if they can make a plasma donation to aid those still waiting for this help.

COVID-19 Spread Quickly at Senior Facility. But for Some Families, Information Came Too Late

The number of coronavirus cases at Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon, an assisted living facility located in Miami, have more than doubled in just two weeks, but some families with loved ones there said they didn’t know much about it until it was too late.

“From Wednesday (April 8) on, I called multiple times and just couldn’t get through,” said Jorge Zamanillo, whose mother, Rosa, was a resident in the facility’s memory ward for about four years. “I couldn’t get any information, or make any decisions.”

Broward STEM Teachers Use Minecraft to Engage Students in Distance Learning

Educators nationwide are struggling to engage students in distance learning, especially the kids who are already bored or tune out easily.

So a group of teachers from Broward County Public Schools is using a Trojan horse concept. They’re sneaking academic lessons into something the students already love, video games, such as Minecraft.

“It reaches them where they are because this is something they were already doing, already utilizing and now they’re doing it in a meaningful, educational manner,” said Erik Leitner, the school district’s STEM and computer science instructional facilitator.

More Patients, Less Protection Worries Frontline Nurses

One of the largest hospital chains in the area, HCA, is now cutting back on how much protective equipment its workers can use when treating patients with the coronavirus.

The new policy has been in force for a few days and frontline workers are concerned.

“I’m absolutely worried about my safety,” a nurse from Aventura Hospital and Medical Center told NBC 6 Investigators exclusively.

Flushed With Business: South Florida Tissue Paper Company Sees Increased Demand Amid Pandemic

A South Florida tissue paper company is getting flushed with business during the coronavirus pandemic.

South Florida Tissue Paper Co. went from producing 120,000 rolls of paper each day to 220,000 rolls a day, according to company president Juan Corzo.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” Corzo said. “Very overwhelming. We’ve been working more than we ever have before.”

