ICYMI: Fisherman Arrested for Helping Stranded Migrants at Sea, Daughter Gives Mom Gift of Life With Transplant

Wild Shooting in Miami-Dade Neighborhood Caught on Camera

Gunmen in cars are shown exchanging gunfire while speeding through a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in new doorbell camera footage.

It's hard to count exactly how many gunshots flew down Northwest 68th Street Tuesday evening because so many were fired at once but Miami-Dade Police believe it was over 20. Two or three vehicles were involved in the incident, which can be clearly seen and heard in Ring camera footage.

In the video, a car is seen speeding down the street followed by a silver SUV, with someone hanging out the window shooting at the first car.

A South Florida man was arrested and charged with human trafficking after helping a group of migrants out at sea. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Fisherman Who Helped Migrants in Distress at Sea Facing Human Trafficking Charges

A man who helped a group of migrants on a boat out at sea near South Florida ended up getting arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Luis Alberto said he was detained by the U.S. Coast Guard last Wednesday after helping rescue a boat in distress.

Alberto was on his boat fishing with a friend near Marathon Key when they heard people screaming. When he turned on a flashlight, he saw a group of migrants calling for help. He ended up letting them all on his boat.

Minutes later, the Coast Guard intervened and arrested Alberto.

NBC 6's Carolina Peguero has the latest on the plan that is backed by some of the county's top leaders.

ID Card Program for Undocumented Residents, Those in Need Coming to Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County is on its way to setting up a new ID card program for those in need.

County commissioners will allow an independent group to issue cards for various people - including undocumented residents, people experiencing homelessness and others who either cannot get or do not want a state ID.

The new program is aimed at helping people gain access to needed items, like food and health care. Broward and Palm Beach counties have similar ID programs already in place.

When he’s not breaking records in the pool, three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy is committed to teaching everyone about the importance of drowning prevention. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

While Preparing for Tokyo, Olympic Swimmer Ryan Murphy Pushes for Water Safety

Ryan Murphy is sure to make a splash at the Tokyo Olympics.

The decorated athlete shattered records in his Olympic debut in Rio back in 2016. Murphy came home with three gold medals after sweeping the backstroke events and the medley 4X100 m relay. This year, he's hoping to add a few more medals under his belt.

When he's not breaking records in the pool, Murphy is committed to teaching everyone about the importance of drowning prevention.

Heydi Lima gave her mother, Iris Blanco, the ultimate Mother's Day gift -- the gift of life.

Woman Donates Liver to Her Mom During Mother's Day Weekend

Heidy Lima gave her mother, Iris Blanco, the ultimate Mother's Day gift - the gift of life.

She gave her mother, Iris Blanco, a part of her liver for a transplant after she became seriously ill. Doctors say Blanco was not a priority on the list and would take her months find a liver donor.

Lima was convinced there was another way to get her mom a transplant. She then found the Cleveland Clinic Living Donor Program.