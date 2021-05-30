ICYMI: Florida Boy, 14, Charged as Adult in 13-Year-Old Girl's Death, Pediatricians Urge Parents to Keep Their Child's Routine Vaccination Schedule

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Pediatricians Urge Parents to Keep Up With Their Child's Routine Vaccination Schedule

After the COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use, some parents started doing more research on all routine vaccines and say they have become a bit hesitant to take their children to get the shots.

Pediatricians say being informed is important but warn there is a danger in stopping vaccination entirely.

"COVID has definitely impacted everyone in terms of keeping on their vaccine schedule and we’re definitely probably going to see an increase in vaccine-preventable illnesses because of it," said Dr. Danielle Squires at Kings Bay Pediatrics.

According to a CDC report published last year, data indicates a notable decrease in vaccine ordering and administration for illnesses like measles.

The murder of George Floyd under the knee of police one year ago produced calls for reform to state laws that govern how officers train and interact with the public. In Florida, a watered-down version of police reform passed both houses and the governor has yet to decide whether to let it become law. Even if it does, NBC 6 Investigator Tony Pipitone found it won’t change much here in South Florida.

The murder of George Floyd under the knee of police one year ago produced calls for reform to state laws that govern how officers train and interact with the public.

In Florida, a watered-down version of police reform passed both houses and the governor has yet to decide whether to let it become law.

But, even if it does, local law enforcement officers say it won’t change much in South Florida.

State Rep. Dotie Joseph (D-North Miami) said she and fellow Democrats had to give a little to get Republicans to support a statewide police reform bill.

"I think we were able to accomplish a certain modicum of bipartisanship with lots of folks that wanted to see some real reform come through and we were able to achieve that," she said.

A 14-year-old will be tried in adult court and faces a possible life sentence in the stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey earlier this month.

Florida Boy, 14, Charged as Adult, Held Without Bond in 13-Year-Old Girl's Death

A judge on Friday ordered a 14-year-old Florida boy held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 13-year-old classmate.

Aiden Fucci will be tried in adult court and faces a possible life sentence in the stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey earlier this month. Bailey was last seen at a community center in her neighborhood on May 9. Her body was found on Mother's Day in a wooded area near Fucci's home.

During a news conference announcing the charge on Thursday, State Attorney R.J. Larizza said that charging Fucci as an adult was the only choice his office could make. An autopsy found at least 114 stab wounds on Bailey.

Investigators said Fucci had also told several friends that he planned to kill someone, though it wasn’t clear whether Bailey was his intended target from the beginning, Larizza said.

The largest hotel in Broward County is setting the stage for reopening next week -- It comes after COVID-19 forced it shut more than a year ago, furloughing hundreds of workers. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Diplomat Beach Resort Opens June 1, Welcomes Back 150 Employees

Knowing the Diplomat Beach Resort will be back open on June 1 almost brings tears to Julia Lopez’s eyes.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling of accomplishment getting it open, it’s been the hardest 14 months of my life,” said Lopez, who has worked for 16 years at the Diplomat.

The longtime doorman is one of 150 employees back to work after navigating the unknown of the pandemic.

“It was grueling, hard, I was ground zero for what happened in the world,” said Lopez.

The resort closed for 14 months, and in that time, the Unite Here Local 355 union employees demonstrated outside the property calling for their jobs back. Their contracts were about to expire in the spring and many worried they’d be replaced. Lopez was one of the vocal employees.

With summer around the corner, here is some advice to keep your friends and family safe while at the pool.

Swimming Safety Tips: Guidelines for Pools, Oceans and COVID-19

As temperatures begin to climb each summer, so do the number of drowning deaths.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old and the second leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 5 to 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reported that more than 60% of fatal drownings of children under the age of 4 occur in swimming pools.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the American Red Cross suggest home owners follow these safety tips to help prevent a tragedy and keep a well maintained backyard pool