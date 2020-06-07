ICYMI: Florida Educators Prepare for Fall Reopening, Tips for Talking to Kids About Racism

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Florida Educators Want Staggered School Schedules Amid Virus

Florida's largest association of educators called Tuesday for changing how schools operate in the era of the coronavirus — including staggering school schedules, suspending active-shooting drills and imposing social distancing rules on buses and campuses.

The discussions come amid preparations for the state's 2.9 million public schoolchildren to return this fall after being shut out of classrooms nearly three months ago by the pandemic.

Talking to Kids About Racism: Experts Say It’s Difficult, But Necessary

Talking about race and racism can be difficult and uncomfortable.

NBC 6’s Sheli Muñiz spoke to a psychologist, Dr. Julia Harper, about the conversations we should be having at home.

"I think about talking about race with children the way you think about talking about sex. It’s a difficult conversation but it’s a necessary one," Dr. Harper said.

DR HARPER FULL INTERVIEW

Mother of Kneeling Woman Shoved by Fort Lauderdale Officer Speaks Out

The mother of a woman seen on video being shoved to the ground by a Fort Lauderdale Police officer during a weekend protest is defending her daughter and saying the suspended officer needs to lose his job.

In the video, the officer, identified as Steven Pohorence, can be seen yelling and approaching protesters, ordering them to get back. The demonstrators then surround the officer and kneel with their hands up, before Pohorence shoves a kneeling woman to the ground.

State Takes Action Against Vaping Companies

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed complaints against two companies selling vaping products in the state, accusing them of marketing to minors and failing to properly verify their customers’ age.

“The investigation showed the defendants used marketing tactics including labeling similar to some children breakfast cereal products and video games giveaways to entice children to buy their addictive products,” Moody said in a video provided to NBC 6.

“As a mother, I’m angered and appalled at this blatant attempt to attract minors to addictive products.”

What to Do If You Accidentally Throw Away Your Stimulus Payment

While millions have already received their stimulus payments, about 4 million will get their payments with a prepaid debit card. Some people are accidentally throwing it away confusing it for junk mail. NBC 6 Anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to Kathy Stokes, the AARP's Director of Fraud Prevention Program, about the mistake that could cost you.

"They see a plain white envelope with a credit card in it and think it's junk mail," Stokes said. "They open it and it looks a little suspicious, and they assume it's a scam, and they toss it not knowing that their Economic Impact Payment (EIP) has been loaded on that debit card."

