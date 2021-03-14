ICYMI: Food Banks Struggle to Meet Demand, Alleged White Supremacist to Remain Behind Bars

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Food Banks Struggling to Meet High Demand in Community

Pastor Ronae Cambridge has been operating a food pantry at Glory Temple in Liberty City for two decades. During the pandemic, they went from serving 400 families per week to 800 families per week.

"We’re a low-income community so the need was already great, but when the pandemic, hit it was just insanity," Pastor Cambridge said.

The pastor says in December and January it became very difficult to secure donations from food banks.

South Florida Homebuyers Face Fierce Competition, Low Inventory During Pandemic

Low inventory and record-low mortgage rates have fueled demand for home sales in South Florida.

After three months on the house hunt, Alexandra Paulino is frustrated.

"Now we’re not going to look at houses happy anymore. It’s like you can’t get too excited because it might not happen," Paulino said.

Alleged White Supremacist Arrested in Fort Lauderdale to Stay Behind Bars

An alleged white supremacist arrested on federal weapons charges in Fort Lauderdale will remain behind bars for now, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Paul Miller, 32, made an appearance Wednesday in court, where federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida were seeking to have him stay in custody until he goes to trial.

In making their case prosecutors portrayed him as a man with a large following on social media who was spreading hate. The prosecutors said more that 42,000 people follow his videos on social media and that he was rallying them and encouraging them to spread hate too.

72-Year Old Man Arrested for Alleged Series of Luxury Car Thefts in Coral Gables

Coral Gables Police arrested a man they say was behind a series of luxury car thefts in the city earlier this year.

Officers arrested 72-year-old Pedro Horta on several counts, including multiple charges of grand theft and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to police, Horta began his alleged series of crimes in mid-January, when he told a waitress at a Coral Gables restaurant he wanted to hire her as his driver while claiming he had bad cataracts.

People With ‘Cave Syndrome' Are Reluctant to Return to Normal Life After COVID

As vaccinated people are starting to get comfortable resuming normal, pre-pandemic activities, not everyone is excited to go back out into society again.

"A lot of people are scared to death of going out," said Dr. Arthur Bregman, a psychiatrist in Miami. "It is like an epidemic that people are staying in their own houses and they have every excuse and they will hardly even let you go over."

The psychiatrist has a name for this new pandemic phenomenon.

"'Cave syndrome,' that I coined, has to do with the isolation you crave. In other words, people have gotten into being isolated alone. They love being home," Dr. Bregman said.