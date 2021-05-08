ICYMI: Fort Lauderdale Air Show Back This Weekend, What You Need To Know About Mayweather vs. Paul Fight

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Fort Lauderdale Air Show Back This Weekend

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will fly this weekend May 8th and 9th. The show will once again have COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, with reduced capacity in event venues, masks when guests are less than six feet from others, and frequent sanitization, among other measures.

This year the show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angel Demonstration Team with performances by the U.S. Coast Guard Sar Demo Team, F-16 Viper Demo Team, and the C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team.

The event footprint will be East Sunrise Boulevard north, along North State Road

A1A, to the 1600 block. The event site is scheduled to open at 9:00 A.M. on both days, and the aerial performances plan to start at 11:30 A.M. and continue until approximately 3:00 P.M.

Mayweather vs. Paul: Fight Details, Tickets, Boxer Profiles

Are you ready to rumble? Well, it sure looks like retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul are.

The two held a press conference Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to promote their upcoming fight – and it didn’t end pretty.

Paul’s brother, Jake, posted on social media that he had planned to steal Mayweather’s hat. When the two were face-to-face trading insults after the presser, chaos erupted when Jake snatched the hat and ran.

Fort Lauderdale Police Release Video Of Disputed Arrest

A Pennsylvania man facing a felony charge of battery on a police officer says he was the one battered for no good reason.

And his lawyer says Fort Lauderdale police can soon expect a lawsuit over the matter.

But the department Thursday released body cam video that refutes some of what the man claims and casts doubt on other assertions.

Broward Native Ready to Set Sail for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Fort Lauderdale native Anna Weis and her teammate, Riley Gibbs, are about to set sail for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’ve just been training hard leading up to Tokyo," said Anna Weis.

The dynamic duo will represent Team USA in the Nacra17 class sailing event in the upcoming Olympics. The catamaran can hit top speeds over 30 miles per hour, so this is no leisure sport.

“They go really fast and they are high performance boats. It’s a really cool dynamic with the mixed gender and it’s the only mixed gender class as of now for this Olympic quad," said Anna Weis.

Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Breaking into Multiple Lauderhill Storage Units

Security footage shot this past weekend showed nearly three dozen storage units in Lauderhill being broken into in the course of two hours.

In video you'll see Only on 6, the suspect broke into the Extra Space Storage on May 2nd, taking his time using bolt cutters to break 26 locks. Just days later, police say seven more units were broken into at another facility on State Road 7.

"This is the first time that I’ve seen so many units in a two day time span to be broken into," Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said.

The footage from the facility clearly shows the suspect's face, who was wearing a bright yellow shirt reading "Antisocial."

Artists Unveiling New Works in Miami Studios This Weekend

Miami’s vibrant art community is opening back up after the COVID pandemic put a halt to shows and venues across the area.

This year, Fountainhead is hosting the second in-person edition of Artists Open during an event where the public will have access to over 300 artist studios across Miami-Dade County.

The free event will take place Saturday, May 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To keep artists and attendees safe, a mask requirement and social distance protocols will be in place

Couple Says Airline Didn't Allow Service Dogs on Flight

Matthew and Gabriela Giampietro thought they had done everything right when they decided to fly to Puerto Rico on JetBlue with their two dogs.

“They told me the paperwork to fill out, I did that,” Gabriela said.

They told NBC 6 they submitted Department of Transportation (DOT) forms saying the dogs were trained service animals, along with letters from a licensed mental health counselor saying they each had been diagnosed with a psychiatric condition and should be allowed to travel with the dogs.

“We left, no problem,” Gabriela said.

A few weeks later, the couple said they booked a one-way ticket back home on JetBlue and submitted the same paperwork but had issues at the gate.