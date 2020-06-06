ICYMI: George Floyd Protests Continue in South Florida, Officials Investigate Rough Police Take-Down

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

George Floyd Protests Set to Continue Through the Weekend in South Florida

As the U.S. reacts to nationwide outrage over the police killing of George Floyd, more protests are planned for this weekend in South Florida, where demonstrations have been taking place on a nightly basis for nearly a week.

On Friday evening, both directions of Interstate 95 were shut down due to protesters, the city of Miami Police Department said. Traffic cameras showed demonstrators gathering on I-95 at Northwest 29th Street.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez moved the county's curfew up to 10 p.m., which will be effective every night until further notice.

Miami-Dade Officer In Protester Take-Down Had No Body Cam

Miami-Dade police are investigating the arrest Sunday of a 23-year-old protester who says his forceful take-down caught on tape was the kind of police violence he was in Miami to protest.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez and police director Alfredo Ramirez both said there was more to the story than what the video showed, but the department will not release what Gimenez called those "other circumstances" until after a review of the officer's use of force is completed by supervisors.

One piece of evidence they will not have for that review: audio and video from body cams worn by at least two officers.

The Miami-Dade mayor said there's more to the video of a forceful arrest of an apparently peaceful protester, but police won't discuss it further. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports.

DEO Launches Virtual Waiting Room, Claimants Complain of Added Delay

The Department of Economic Opportunity launched what it calls a “virtual waiting room” for people trying to access the CONNECT portal.

When asked about this new step, a DEO spokesperson told NBC 6 in an email that “the CONNECT Virtual Waiting Room allows claimants to reserve their place in line while other claimants access the system.”

But some Floridians are voicing their concerns about the added step

It’s a change meant to make it easier for people to log on to the state’s unemployment website, but some say the new virtual waiting room is making it harder to access their unemployment information. NBC 6's Sasha Jones reports

Employment Attorney: Offensive Social Media Posts Can Get You Fired

A racist rant posted on Instagram from a Community Health of South Florida worker has gone viral.

The worker, who has been fired, uses the “N-word” and other profanity to describe African Americans.

Community Health of South Florida posted an apology on Instagram, stating in part, “We do not tolerate any form of hate or discrimination.”

An employment attorney weighs in on how companies are wrestling their responsibilities when their employees post offensive and inflammatory posts on social media. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

New Trial Date for South Florida Woman Charged With 1990 Clown Killing

The trial for a woman accused of dressing as a clown and fatally shooting her lover’s wife in Florida in 1990 has been pushed back again, this time because of court disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Joseph Marx on Thursday scheduled the first-degree murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, 56, to begin April 9, 2021, according to court records. The trial had previously been set for January and then moved to May. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities release new information in the 1990 ‘Clown Murder’ cold case arrest of Sheila Keen Warren.