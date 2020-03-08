ICYMI: Guide to Events Cancelled Over Coronavirus, Panthers Honor ‘Lu’ This Weekend

Here's a list of what you may have missed this week from NBC 6 News.

Coronavirus Concerns in South Florida: A Guide to Which Events Are Cancelled (& Which Aren’t)

With the cancellation of two of South Florida's largest festivals, Ultra and Calle Ocho, amid city leaders' concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, many are wondering whether other events scheduled for the next few months will have the same fate.

NBC 6 has a complete list of what's open - and what's closed - as South Florida deals with the ongoing crisis that's sweeping the nation.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us what one establishment is doing amid the growing concerns about the potential spread of the virus.

South Florida Restaurants Working to Prevent Potential Coronavirus Spread

With two presumptive cases of coronavirus in Florida, there’s a greater emphasis on hygiene and sanitation with restaurants across Miami-Dade and Broward working to make sure customers are eating safe.

Companies are bringing in specialists to make sure locations are disinfected amid the growing concern this week. Scott Murphy from Enviro-Master uses what is called a “virus eliminator” gun that can help disinfect an area for up to seven days with requests for their services increasing.

NBC 6's Arlene Borenstein has more on how the students at one Broward school are working to help out during the rising concerns over Coronavirus.

South Florida Students Create Product Aimed to Help Stop Spread of Viruses

A South Florida high school student is working to make flights cleaner after he fell asleep on an airplane tray table and woke up with a nasty rash on his face – a topic that has been even more in the spotlight in recent weeks thanks to the Coronavirus.

Henry Hurowitz did some research and found out that airplane tray tables are eight times dirtier than a toilet flush button. What he learned led to an idea for a product he would later develop with other students called Germ Genie.

As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to pop up, people are looking to prepare - but with many crisis situations, some scammers could be looking to take advantage.

Coronavirus Rip-Offs Taking Place Across the Country

Panthers Honor ‘Lu’ With First Jersey Number Retired in Franchise History

In their nearly three decades of existence, the Florida Panthers never had a jersey number retired for a player that suited up for the franchise – until Saturday.

The team sent the No. 1 to the rafters honoring the 11 seasons that goaltender Roberto Luongo manned the net for the Cats in his 20-season career that will almost assure him of a place in hockey’s Hall of Fame. Surrounded by family and friends inside the BB&T Center, Luongo watched his number honored before Florida’s game against the Montreal Canadians.

Leonard Dupree was sentenced to life in prison in his early 20s. Now, he's asking a judge to take a second look at his case as a result of unlikely testimony. NBC 6 Investigator Tony Pipitone reports.

He Is Serving Life. His Victim Changed His Story But Died Before Testifying

For years, Leonard Dupree has been going in and out of court trying to reverse the life sentence he received in his early 20s. Dupree, 42, is a convicted armed robber. He spent time in prison for one in 1997, and then a jury found he pulled another one in 2000.

Because the second crime occurred less than a year after he was released from prison, prosecutors sought and secured a life sentence after he was found guilty. NBC 6 investigates Dupree's efforts to get his verdict changed after the victim changed his story before his recent death.