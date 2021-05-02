ICYMI: Hospitals Required to Post Their Prices, Can Your Employer Require You to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Hospitals Required to Post Their Prices

Medical debt is one of the main reasons why someone would consider taking money out of their retirement account or even filing for bankruptcy.

Many times, surprise medical bills involve pre-planned medical care. But there is good news for those unsure about the cost of non-emergency procedures they need to get done.

“As of January 1 of this year, patients have been given the right to know prices in healthcare before we receive care from all the hospitals across the United States,” Cynthia Fisher said.

‘It Breaks Me': Family Pleads for Help in Finding Driver in Fatal Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

Police and family members are speaking out to ask for the community's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Miami-Dade detectives and the family of Christopher Lopez held a family plea Thursday morning to seek answers from the public in the April 19 crash that left the 23-year-old dead.

"Whoever has killed my brother, you may have taken his life, but I will spend the rest of my life looking for you," brother Alexander Lopez said.

New Fort Lauderdale Destination Set to Open, Revitalize Downtown Village

A new Fort Lauderdale destination called Quantum Lifestyle Center in Flagler Village is set to open - and with it, revitalize what was once a former warehouse district near the downtown part of the city.

“I believe we will be the heartbeat of Flagler Village in Fort Lauderdale,” said Larry Abbo, CEO of Prime Group.

Abbo told NBC 6 it’s a place for everyone to hangout. You can live in the lifestyle center apartments, shop and dine and have your family and friends stay close - but not too close.

Hundreds of Thousands in South Florida Threatened as Sea Level Rises

Sitting in the middle of Biscayne Bay, sea level rise threatens the small community of Palm Island.

“For us, it’s a pain,” said Juan Jose "Cheche" Vidal, who has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years.

He said the last five years had major growing pains.

“It’s been very tedious, very hard to deal with. But it’s fantastic what they’ve (the city) put together,” Vidal said.

The city of Miami Beach spent $40.9 million elevating the island’s roads and putting in drains and pumps to prevent flooding in the lower areas.

City photos show and neighbors told NBC 6 Investigators the project is working but we found it was difficult to get there.

Seeing the Chauvin Trial as a Teachable Moment

As the nation watched the Derek Chauvin verdict, transfixed by the drama, there were some teachers thinking this was a fantastic learning opportunity for students -- and that brings us to a pre-law classroom at Hialeah Gardens Senior High School.

“What did you guys notice about the technique that he used?” said teacher Derrick Johnson to his class, speaking about the defense attorney’s strategy.

Johnson is a lawyer, so he showed his class how to dissect the Chauvin trial, from start to finish, as they watched as much of it as they could.

Can Your Employer Require You to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

With vaccines widely available across South Florida, one question that remains is whether employers will require workers to get the shot.

Several cruise lines like Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line decided to require passengers and crew to be vaccinated in order to set sail one day.

The cruise industry is the only one that has widely adopted the mandate for employees to be vaccinated before embarking on a trip.