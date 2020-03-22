ICYMI: How to Apply for Unemployment, Companies Offer Deals and Freebies Amid Pandemic

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

As Jobless Claims Skyrocket, Here’s How to Apply for Unemployment in Florida

With some federal officials warning that the United States unemployment rate could skyrocket to 20%, getting help will be job No. 1 for many Floridians. Filing for unemployment is one way to do that. In Florida, the unemployment program is called the Reemployment Assistance Program and it is taking applications now, although the website is very busy.

Who qualifies? “If you are ordered to self-isolate by a medical professional, government agency, if you are laid off or sent home without pay by your employer because of COVID-19 concerns, or if you’re caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a Tuesday media briefing.

Companies Offer Deals, Discounts and Freebies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus outbreak shutters restaurants and stores across the United States, several companies have decided to offer discounts and deals to alleviate the closures’ financial, emotional and technological costs on consumers, institutions and other businesses. Here is a list of deals, discounts and freebies companies are offering amid the pandemic.

Virus Outbreak Means (Mis)information Overload: How to Cope

The coronavirus pandemic is leading to information overload for many people, often making it difficult to separate fact from fiction and rumor from deliberate efforts to mislead.

Already, text messages predicting a nationwide lockdown have circulated, along with social media posts telling people that one way to get tested for the virus is by donating blood or warning that mosquitoes can carry it. All are untrue. Such falsehoods can endanger public health, sow confusion and fear, and prevent important information from reaching people during a crisis.

Supermarkets Respond to Pandemic: Here Are Updated Schedules and Hours for Seniors

Many grocery stores are dedicating an hour of the morning to those who are the most vulnerable to coronavirus, including seniors. Stores have also had to adjust schedules in order to allow their employees more time to re-stock shelves and thoroughly clean the area. Here is a list with all the updated hours of operation.

How Has the Coronavirus Outbreak Impacted You?

How has the coronavirus impacted you personally, as well as your family, your job and your community? We want to hear from you — what your concerns are and how you and your community is coping with the coronavirus. Take the survey here.

A third deceased resident of a Fort Lauderdale assisted living facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.