ICYMI: How To Keep Track of Latest COVID-19 Info, Local Hospitals Celebrate Recovered Patients

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

How to Keep Track of Coronavirus Cases and Information Closest to You

Florida is one of the hardest hit states when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, with a growing number of cases being confirmed every day.

As the number of cases are expected to increase in the coming weeks, residents may want to know how the virus is spreading in their communities.

NBC 6 has compiled a list of websites and social media pages where you can find the most up-to-date information from local leaders.

“We Are Winning This Together”: Local Health Workers Celebrate Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers in Florida and across the U.S. have had more than their fair share to worry about, from shortages of medical supplies and protective equipment to heightened risks of contracting the disease or of bringing it home to their families.

But on Friday, the staff at two South Florida hospitals took a moment to line the halls and celebrate recovered patients COVID-19 patients as they were discharged and sent home.

Assisted Living Facilities Get Creative to Keep Seniors Active During Pandemic

Staff at some assisted living facilities across South Florida are pulling out all the stops to find ways to keep seniors engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Covenant Living in Plantation, the goal is for seniors to stay active as they stay apart. Exercise classes are very popular there, there just look totally different now that residents are keeping their distance.

Marissa Bagg reports on how seniors are handling social distancing and the acceptable activities in senior care facilities.

High School Senior Dies in SW Miami-Dade Shooting

TERRA Environmental Research Institute in Kendall confirmed the death of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020, in a shooting that took place earlier this week in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two people went to a home off Southwest 270th Street and 121st Avenue on Tuesday to buy some shoes. They met with a group of people at the home, where a male victim said an altercation began and shots were fired.

Call These Hotlines If You Have Questions About COVID-19 in South Florida

Do you have questions about the coronavirus?

Here are some call centers and hotlines that you can contact for information about COVID-19.