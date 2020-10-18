ICYMI: How to Navigate Holiday Family Gatherings in a Pandemic, Guide to Florida's 2020 Ballot

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

How to Navigate Holiday Family Gatherings in the Age of COVID-19

Holidays in the time of the coronavirus come with many questions and awkward conversations attached.

Is it safe to host a family gathering or attend one? Should people wear masks and social distance? How should the rules be made clear? What if you want to skip the celebrations this year?

The season may be especially rough for families, said William Doherty, a family therapist, professor of family social science at University of Minnesota in St. Paul and director of the Minnesota Couples on the Brink Project.

“I think we will not have seen anything like the weirdness of (these) holidays,” Doherty told TODAY, explaining the dilemma some might feel.

Guide to Florida's 2020 General Election: What Will Be on the Ballot?

Florida may play a key role in in determining who will win the 2020 presidential election, but the state's residents will also be voting on amendments and important local races in November.

Here's what you need to know about what (and who) is on the Florida ballot.

For information on important voting deadlines, check out our guide to voting in Florida.

With early voting drawing crowds to polling locations across the country, NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker has safety tips for voters heading to the polls. Bringing your own pen and social distancing in line are just some ways you can stay safe from COVID-19 this election.

Special Education Teacher at Miami School Facing Child Abuse, Neglect Charges

A special education teacher at a Miami elementary school is facing charges after police said she punched a student and shoved another.

Graciela Reyes-Marino, a teacher at Auburndale Elementary, was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse and child neglect charges, an arrest report said.

The report said earlier this month a boy in Reyes-Marino's class had been crying and screaming when she allegedly grabbed him by the wrist and shoved him into a bathroom corridor.

Breaking Down The Complexity of The Hispanic Vote

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden make campaign stops in South Florida in an effort to win the Hispanic vote, we take a look at why the Hispanic vote is a unique and complicated subject.

Changes in Ticket Company's Refund Policy Under Fire

StubHub’s new refund policy in the U.S. and Canada has come under scrutiny since the company announced changes early in the pandemic.

For canceled events, instead of refunds, the company defaulted to offering credits worth 120% of the customers’ original order. Since the policy change, lawsuits have been filed against the company along with consumer complaints.

Florida’s Attorney General’s Office has received 17 refund-related StubHub complaints since the beginning of the pandemic. A spokesperson from the AG’s office told us their office escalated all of the complaints to StubHub and so far $690 has been refunded to consumers for canceled events.

The pandemic has forced concerts to cancel across the country, but one woman says she can’t get a refund from a popular online ticket broker, despite the event being postponed for two years. NBC 6's Sasha Jones reports.