ICYMI: Inauguration Day a Teaching Point for Students, Elon Musk Proposes Traffic Fix for South Florida

South Florida Man Who Discussed FBI Probe on Social Media Arrested in Capitol Breach

A South Florida man who discussed being investigated by the FBI on social media is now the third local man to face charges in this month's breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Samuel Camargo, of Broward, is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a former classmate and social media friend tipped off the FBI that Camargo had posted pictures and content on his Instagram and Facebook pages showing him participating in the rally and riot on Jan. 6.

6-Year-Old Girl Killed in Weekend Shooting After Birthday Party in Miami

A memorial of balloons, candles and flowers now marks where a six-year-old girl was shot this past weekend as she left a friend’s birthday party in Miami.

Paramedics rushed Chassidy Saunders to Ryder Trauma Center, where she died. Two adults were also injured and are recovering at the hospital.

Miami Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on January 16th, but so far no arrests have been made.

New Phone Number Released in Broward for Vaccine Appointments

Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers in Broward County have a new phone number for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the state.

Appointments for Department of Health in Broward vaccination sites can be made at 866-201-6313. For those requiring TTY access, the phone number is 833-476-1526.

When people call the appointment number, they will be asked through an automated system to enter information using their telephone keypad. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all current appointments are filled.

In South Florida Classrooms, Biden's Inauguration Was a Massive Teachable Moment

For educators who specialize in history and civics, what better lesson plan is there than a presidential inauguration? As local AP government teacher Jeff Foster told NBC 6, “We are watching history happen."

Foster works at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he said his students had felt shaken by the Capitol riot and the protesters' attempt to subvert the democratic process.

On Wednesday, the high schoolers were grateful to see a smooth transition of power, Foster said.

Elon Musk Says Tunnels Under Miami Could Solve Traffic Problems

As a solution to Miami’s notoriously congested traffic, Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk is proposing to dig tunnels with The Boring Company, one of his many business ventures.

Experts say the idea would be costly and is fraught with engineering obstacles, but it’s not outright crazy.

Musk, who also founded SpaceX and Neuralink, tweeted that he spoke with Gov. Ron DeSantis about the idea earlier this month.