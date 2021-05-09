ICYMI: Lawsuits Follow DeSantis Signing Elections Law, Mother-Daughter Battle Breast Cancer Together

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Lawsuits Follow Gov. Ron DeSantis Signing Elections Law

Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 90 Thursday, an election reform bill which adds more voting requirements for vote by mail ballots and limits the use of drop boxes. Opponents of the law have already filed two major lawsuits in a Tallahassee court.

The political storm around SB 90 is immense. The changes are tweaks to current law which critics say will make it more difficult to vote.

Much of this effort stems from the 2020 election. Former President Trump continues to say he won the election when he did not. He claims massive amounts of voter fraud altered the outcome when it did not.

Plummeting Shark Population Can Greatly Impact Planet

The population of sharks is declining because of overfishing and rising ocean temperatures, according to marine experts.

A recent study found that walking sharks are hatching earlier from their egg, which is impacting their health and making them less effective hunters.

“They are social, they are smart, they are curious, and they deserve respect,” Dr. Neil Hammerschlag said. He has been studying sharks for 20 years.

Shark Allies is a conservation group dedicated to restoring and conserving the shark population by improving shark conservation policy. They are trying to raise awareness about the consequences of a world without sharks.

Schools, Nursing Homes Using Disinfecting Machine to Fight COVID-19

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have been looking for ways to disinfect their businesses.

A technology used to disinfect surgical rooms, medical offices, and ambulances is now appearing in classrooms, cruises, and churches.

“We went ahead and put the machines on and the results that we got from the lab were pretty remarkable,” Laura Leyva said.

Leyva is a risk management consultant and encouraged one of her clients, Palmetto Lakes Ambulatory Surgical Center, to purchase an Amil Care Machine.

Cutler Bay Mother-Daughter Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Just Months Apart

Last December, a Cutler Bay mother found a lump in her breast. Just months later, her 29-year-old daughter found one, too.

This Mother's Day, the pair will be battling breast cancer together.

Diana Serano and Miriam Fajardo have always been close and similar. They are both also moms of three.

“When I was diagnosed, I think we all go through that shock, but I was okay. I was okay take it one step at a time,” Diana Serano told NBC 6.

But when Diana found out her daughter had been diagnosed, everything changed.

‘Every Day We're Getting Survivors': Nonprofit Overwhelmed by Uptick in Domestic Violence Cases

Mariah remembers the day her ex-boyfriend tried to suffocate her.

“He covered my mouth like this, and I was screaming like ‘Can you stop? Can you stop?’” she remembered.

“I was going in and out of consciousness all the time, I was tapping out,” she said. “Like ‘I want to go, let me go.’ He was like, ‘no, stay quiet.’”

It’s pain she’s trying to leave behind now that she’s in a good place.